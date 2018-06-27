news

We cannot talk about fashionable women in Nigeria without mentioning the inimitable Abi Kola-Daisi. Abi, daughter of Oyo State Governor Abiola Ajimobi. Abi's style is unapologetically high-end and she takes her fans along on her style journey through her blog and Instagram. Here's why Abi Kola-Daisi is the instaqueen of luxury style.

On her website, it reads:

Abisola Kola-Daisi founded ABI KD in 2016 as a creative medium to celebrate her journey through entrepreneurship, motherhood, fashion, self-care methodologies and everything else life throws at her.

ABI KD was created to inspire and give the world a view through her eyes with beautiful imagery and her incontrovertible thoughts.

Abisola is a Wife, Mother, Business Mogul, and Fashion Lover who plans to conquer the world one day at a time.

Abi is definitely a force to be reckoned with. She juggles taking care of her family with building an empire and looking great to boot. Her high-end taste is a joy to behold as she constantly peppers her Instagram feed with luxury accessories from designers such as Miu Miu, Dior and Off-White .

The beauty of Abi's style is that she supports both international and local designers, often mixing and matching the two. She's been spotted in designers including Odio Mimonet, Bridget Awosika and Iamisigo .

Take a look at Abi's wardrobe and see why she's the instaqueen of luxury style!