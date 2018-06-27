Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Lifestyle > Fashion >

Here's why Abi KD is the instaqueen of luxury style

Style Profile Here's why Abi Kola-Daisi is the instaqueen of luxury style

She's a woman who has it all, a great family, great career and of course a fantastic wardrobe full of designer must-haves.

  • Published:
Abi Kola-Daisi wearing an Alexandre Vauthier dress play

Abi Kola-Daisi wearing an Alexandre Vauthier dress

(Instagram/ abi_kd)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

We cannot talk about fashionable women in Nigeria without mentioning the inimitable Abi Kola-Daisi. Abi, daughter of Oyo State Governor Abiola Ajimobi. Abi's style is unapologetically high-end and she takes her fans along on her style journey through her blog and Instagram. Here's why Abi Kola-Daisi is the instaqueen of luxury style.

On her website, it reads:

Abisola Kola-Daisi founded ABI KD in 2016 as a creative medium to celebrate her journey through entrepreneurship, motherhood, fashion, self-care methodologies and everything else life throws at her.

ABI KD was created to inspire and give the world a view through her eyes with beautiful imagery and her incontrovertible thoughts.

Abisola is a Wife, Mother, Business Mogul, and Fashion Lover who plans to conquer the world one day at a time.

Abi is definitely a force to be reckoned with. She juggles taking care of her family with building an empire and looking great to boot. Her high-end taste is a joy to behold as she constantly peppers her Instagram feed with luxury accessories from designers such as Miu Miu, Dior and Off-White.

The beauty of Abi's style is that she supports both international and local designers, often mixing and matching the two. She's been spotted in designers including Odio Mimonet, Bridget Awosika and Iamisigo.

Take a look at Abi's wardrobe and see why she's the instaqueen of luxury style!

Obsessed with this space

A post shared by ABI KD (@abi_kd) on

You bring out the model in me @lakinogunbanwo

A post shared by ABI KD (@abi_kd) on

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ntianu Obiora

Ntianu Obiora is the Lifestyle Editor at Pulse. She is a writer, soon-to-be published author and social media addict.

Top 3

1 BET Awards 2018 Africans storm the awards night looking elegantbullet
2 Style tips Wedding guest style ideas for curvy girlsbullet
3 BET Awards 2018 Giving you the red carpet looks of the nightbullet

Related Articles

Style Profile Blogger, Cassie Daves, wears what she likes and looks good doing it
Mercedes Benson Meet the DJ that everyone needs to follow on Instagram
Style Profile Denola Grey's fluid style is redefining the rigid face of menswear
Style Profile Hanifa Abubakar is the epitome of laid-back luxe
Style Profile Here's why we want to raid Tracy Nwapa's wardrobe
Style Profile This is why we love Shirley B. Eniang's laid-back look
Style Profile We love Jennifer Oseh's effortless and eclectic style
Style Profile We are loving Sal Gbajabiamila's expensive and eclectic style

Fashion

Henri Uduku's resort collection is the definition of laidback luxe
Lookbook Henri Uduku's resort collection is the definition of laidback luxe
Toke Makinwa is stylish and patriotic in her wide-leg green Zara cultottes
Toke Makinwa Media personality show us how to wear culottes the right way
Afua Rida styles her green kaftan perfectly
Afua Rida We are loving this Ghanaian blogger's stylish kaftan hack
Denola Grey looks stylish in JZO
Style Profile Denola Grey's fluid style is redefining the rigid face of menswear