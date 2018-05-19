Here's the first glimpse of Meghan Markle in her wedding dress

news

The Royal Wedding is well and truly underway with guests having arrived at the Chapel and finally, we get the first glimpse of of Meghan Markle in her wedding dress.

The Royal Wedding has dominated headlines for the last few months with much of the speculation surrounding who will design Meghan's dress . Finally, as the big day is well underway, we get a glimpse of the bride as she leaves the residence to meet her future husband, Prince Harry.

The 36-year-old looked a vision in white and is wearing a diamond-encrusted tiara and veil over her face as she left Cliveden House Hotel in Berkshire for Windsor Castle.

Her mother Doria smiled and looked lovingly at her daughter in the back of her wedding car.

Mother and daughter drove away in a Rolls-Royce Phantom IV, which was built and delivered to the Queen in 1950 and used by Kate Middleton for her trip to Westminster Abbey when she married Prince William seven years ago.

Which designer will she wear?

The royal wedding is tomorrow and Meghan Markle's wedding dress is reportedly ready for its debut. After month's of speculation, we narrow down the options and ask, which designer will she wear for the Royal Wedding?

Apparently, sources have confirmed to that "Meghan’s wedding dress is finished and safely hidden at Windsor Castle." and the royal bride-to-be already gave the Queen a preview earlier this week.

While the designer is still a well-kept secret at this point, publications like the Daily Mail have hinted at luxury label Ralph & Russo. In early May, the Royal School of Needlework, which helped create Kate Middleton's wedding dress, posted the below tweet, highlighting the fact that Ralph & Russo's haute couture atelier team was visiting. The tweet was a big clue in the wedding dress mystery.

Meghan famously wore a N28m Ralph & Russo dress for her official engagement photos with Prince Harry. The hefty price tag sparked outrage with people claiming that it was to lavish a dress for the Royal Family.

In recent months, online betting sites have seen a frenzy of activity over Markle's dress designer, with Erdem, Roland Mouret, Jenny Packham, and Alexander McQueen who are the big favourites.

Bookmakers, Paddy Power revealed they'd had a 'flood of bets' on McQueen's fashion house designing the bridal gown, leading the odds to fall from16/1 to 8/1 and then into the two's. They said:

Our traders have been inundated with bets for McQueen to be the designer of Meghan's dress this morning. So much so they've had to suspend the betting,' a spokesperson said. 'Either someone sneaky knows something, or there's plenty of shrewd punters who are up on their fashion knowledge.