In case you didn’t get the memo, loungewear is now a thing and perfect for you to step out of the house in - even in the day time.

Thinking of trying the loungewear style? Here’s how you can look chic in comfy clothes.

Dress it up

.....here's to celebrating your moments!!! #emo#8J+lgg==## Counting down to France 2017... #passthecourvoisier #celebrateyourmoments #emo#77iP## A post shared by Bonang Matheba (@bonang_m) on Sep 4, 2017 at 6:28am PDT

In the picture above, South African media personality Bonang Matheba looks stylish in this peach loungewear. She complements her look with a pair of strappy rose gold heels.

#PORTHARCOURT @globacomlimited FILLED WITH LOVE cc @zenapati hooked up mama's material! REALLY Arsenal u held it down for 80 something minutes smh.... A post shared by Di'Ja (@aphrodija) on Oct 14, 2017 at 11:28am PDT

Singer Di’ja is bold and takes to the stage to perform in this look.

Dressed in a white set, Toke Makinwa

Built from the struggle #Itsawrap #Tvgirl #mediagirl #TBT #NewYorkCity #emo#77iP## A post shared by Toke Makinwa (@tokemakinwa) on Oct 12, 2017 at 12:46pm PDT

Mix and match

Fashion enthusiast Ezinne Chinkata styles it up choosing a grey lounge wear (bottom) and a loose cobalt blue long sleeve blouse with belt details.

Keep it casual

No fancy event but you still need to look good when you step out of the house? Singer Waje is ready to go in this co-ord set which she wears with matching sun glasses and furry slip ons.

Rocking my gift from @tokemakinwa Teinz babygal #comfortiskey #TMisababygeh A post shared by WAJE. "THE VOICE" (@officialwaje) on Oct 16, 2017 at 4:10pm PDT

Meanwhile Rita Dominic steps out in patterned loose lounge pants, a black t-shirt and platform brogues.

#emo#8J+bqw==## A post shared by Rita Dominic (@ritadominic) on Oct 8, 2017 at 11:43am PDT

Laidback luxury

This PJ set made of a kimono and loose fitting pants by Lagos based designer Nouvacouture comes in recommended for a sunny day.

Now is a really good time to rock your loungewear or PJs.