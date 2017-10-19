Wondering just how you can step out in your comfy home clothes without feeling wrong? These ladies show us how it's done.
Thinking of trying the loungewear style? Here’s how you can look chic in comfy clothes.
In the picture above, South African media personality Bonang Matheba looks stylish in this peach loungewear. She complements her look with a pair of strappy rose gold heels.
Singer Di’ja is bold and takes to the stage to perform in this look.
Dressed in a white set, Toke Makinwa
Fashion enthusiast Ezinne Chinkata styles it up choosing a grey lounge wear (bottom) and a loose cobalt blue long sleeve blouse with belt details.
No fancy event but you still need to look good when you step out of the house? Singer Waje is ready to go in this co-ord set which she wears with matching sun glasses and furry slip ons.
Meanwhile Rita Dominic steps out in patterned loose lounge pants, a black t-shirt and platform brogues.
This PJ set made of a kimono and loose fitting pants by Lagos based designer Nouvacouture comes in recommended for a sunny day.
Now is a really good time to rock your loungewear or PJs.