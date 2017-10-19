Home > Lifestyle > Fashion >

7 loungewear inspired looks

Loungewear Try this chic look

Wondering just how you can step out in your comfy home clothes without feeling wrong? These ladies show us how it's done.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Ezinne Chinkata styles a men's loungewear into a feminine look play

Ezinne Chinkata styles a men's loungewear into a feminine look

(Zinkata)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

In case you didn’t get the memo, loungewear is now a thing and perfect for you to step out of the house in - even in the day time.

Thinking of trying the loungewear style? Here’s how you can look chic in comfy clothes.

Dress it up

 

In the picture above, South African media personality Bonang Matheba looks stylish in this peach loungewear. She complements her look with a pair of strappy rose gold heels.

 

Singer Di’ja is bold and takes to the stage to perform in this look.

Dressed in a white set, Toke Makinwa

Built from the struggle #Itsawrap #Tvgirl #mediagirl #TBT #NewYorkCity #emo#77iP##

A post shared by Toke Makinwa (@tokemakinwa) on

 

Mix and match

Ezinne Chinkata styles a men's loungewear into a fab look play

Ezinne Chinkata styles a men's loungewear into a fab look

(Zinkata)
 

Fashion enthusiast Ezinne Chinkata styles it up choosing a grey lounge wear (bottom) and a loose cobalt blue long sleeve blouse with belt details.

Keep it casual

No fancy event but you still need to look good when you step out of the house? Singer Waje is ready to go in this co-ord set which she wears with matching sun glasses and furry slip ons.

Rocking my gift from @tokemakinwa Teinz babygal #comfortiskey #TMisababygeh

A post shared by WAJE. "THE VOICE" (@officialwaje) on

 

Meanwhile Rita Dominic steps out in patterned loose lounge pants, a black t-shirt and platform brogues.

#emo#8J+bqw==##

A post shared by Rita Dominic (@ritadominic) on

Laidback luxury

This PJ set made of a kimono and loose fitting pants by Lagos based designer Nouvacouture comes in recommended for a sunny day.

 

Now is a really good time to rock your loungewear or PJs.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Princess Irede Abumere

Princess Irede Abumere is an Editor at Pulse. A multimedia journalist, social media enthusiast and a storyteller, Princess is an adventurer and a paramour of African culture and entertainment. Twitter: @PrincessIre

Top 3

1 Omawumi Lessons in rocking ankara prints from the singerbullet
2 Instaglam Fashionable looks of the week #5bullet
3 Beyoncé Singer defines elegance in this green dressbullet

Related Articles

Omawumi Lessons in rocking ankara prints from the singer
White Sneakers Are you bold enough to pull this off?
Blonde Hair These celebrities show us how it's done
Beyoncé Singer defines elegance in this green dress
Ycee Rapper’s got too much sauce!

Fashion

Nallem showcase at the AFDW 2017
AFDW 2017 Nallem Clothing puts contemporary African wear on the runway
Sunny Rose showcase at the AFDW 2017
AFDW 2017 Sunny Rose shows off ‘Nature’s Gift’ at fashion show
Actress shows us four ways to rock blonde hair
Blonde Hair These celebrities show us how it's done
A Timeline Fashion[Film]
GTBank Fashion Weekend A timeline of African fashion[Film]