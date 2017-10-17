Thinking of a makeover? Here’s something you can try. It seems as though blonde highlights might just be making a comeback.

If you’re thinking of a makeover or just trying something new, this might just be for you. Getting blonde highlights or even dying your whole hair blonde or with recent trends, rocking a blonde wig could change up the frame for your face - meaning that plum lipstick that wasn’t popping when you had dark hair could just be the magic to your face beat with compliments from your new blonde do.

When considering going blonde, one of the most important things you have to take into account is what shade exactly to go with. Look out for tones that complement your skin tones and the colour of your eyes.

Here are some blonde colours you could try out.

Black blonde

Shinning brightttt in @topefnr #stabieverafter A post shared by Bolanle Olukanni - Bolinto (@bolanle) on Jul 15, 2017 at 1:24pm PDT

TV girl Bolanle Olukanni rocks a two toned blonde look with bold ombre highlights.

Blonde highlights

#emo#77iP## A post shared by Toke Makinwa (@tokemakinwa) on Sep 26, 2017 at 7:24am PDT

Toke Makinwa opts for dark honeyed blonde hair with fair amber tips.

Buttermilk blond

That #FridayFeeling.. Serving you Melanin Monroe.. #emo#8J+Pvg==## #FlashBackFriday A post shared by Dorcas Shola Fapson #DSF (@ms_dsf) on Oct 6, 2017 at 11:12am PDT

Dorcas Shola Fapson goes for an inspire Marilyn Monroe look with her blonde do.

Copper blonde

#emo#8J+Pvg==## @atikebydemi A post shared by Gbemi O-O (@gbemioo) on Sep 17, 2017 at 3:53am PDT

Radio presenter Gbemi opts for a warm fusion of red and gold.

Dark roots

Green will always be my favorite color #Naija #DisturbingJozi A post shared by Emma Nyra (@emmanyra) on Aug 4, 2017 at 8:51am PDT

Who says dark roots are a bad thing? Singer Emma Nyra shows us how it's done.

Golden platinum blonde

Tiwa Savage tried on a shinning blonde sharp-cut bob and it was magic.

Fiery blonde

Two truths and a lie; 1. I started a company at the age of 22. 2. I can do a yoga one arm handstand 3. I once walked straight into a burning fireplace. A post shared by Sharon Ojong (@sharonojong) on Aug 3, 2017 at 10:24am PDT

Fashion enthusiast Sharon Ojong is fierce in this fiery blonde combo of gold, ginger and chestnut blonde.

Strawberry blonde

To think is easy. To act is hard. But the hardest thing in the world is to act in accordance with your thinking. Lashes @shadesbyjulietibrahim Makeup Artist @ivstouch Hair @veebeezofficial Lips @modacosmeticswestafrica A post shared by Juliet Ibrahim (@julietibrahim) on Sep 25, 2017 at 3:43pm PDT

Strawberry blonde? Yes, please! Actress Juliet Ibrahim looks perfect in this light blonde and pink highlights.

Yellow blonde

Tonight was LIT in Beijing, China.... I can't express how it feels to have fans allllll the way on this side of the World.... I definitely felt the #ChinaLove #RealTing #GlobalBae #AfricaToTheWorld #SafariToChina A post shared by victoriakimani (@victoriakimani) on Sep 22, 2017 at 1:23pm PDT

Head turner Victoria Kimani is bold and rocks yellow hair.