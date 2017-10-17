Thinking of going blonde? Here are some shades you can try out.
If you’re thinking of a makeover or just trying something new, this might just be for you. Getting blonde highlights or even dying your whole hair blonde or with recent trends, rocking a blonde wig could change up the frame for your face - meaning that plum lipstick that wasn’t popping when you had dark hair could just be the magic to your face beat with compliments from your new blonde do.
When considering going blonde, one of the most important things you have to take into account is what shade exactly to go with. Look out for tones that complement your skin tones and the colour of your eyes.
Here are some blonde colours you could try out.
TV girl Bolanle Olukanni rocks a two toned blonde look with bold ombre highlights.
Toke Makinwa opts for dark honeyed blonde hair with fair amber tips.
Dorcas Shola Fapson goes for an inspire Marilyn Monroe look with her blonde do.
Radio presenter Gbemi opts for a warm fusion of red and gold.
Who says dark roots are a bad thing? Singer Emma Nyra shows us how it's done.
Tiwa Savage tried on a shinning blonde sharp-cut bob and it was magic.
Fashion enthusiast Sharon Ojong is fierce in this fiery blonde combo of gold, ginger and chestnut blonde.
Strawberry blonde? Yes, please! Actress Juliet Ibrahim looks perfect in this light blonde and pink highlights.
Head turner Victoria Kimani is bold and rocks yellow hair.