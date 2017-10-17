Home > Lifestyle > Fashion >

Thinking of going blonde? Here are shades you can try out

Thinking of going blonde? Here are some shades you can try out.

  Published:
Thinking of a makeover? Here’s something you can try. It seems as though blonde highlights might just be making a comeback.

If you’re thinking of a makeover or just trying something new, this might just be for you. Getting blonde highlights or even dying your whole hair blonde or with recent trends, rocking a blonde wig could change up the frame for your face - meaning that plum lipstick that wasn’t popping when you had dark hair could just be the magic to your face beat with compliments from your new blonde do.

When considering going blonde, one of the most important things you have to take into account is what shade exactly to go with. Look out for tones that complement your skin tones and the colour of your eyes.

Here are some blonde colours you could try out.

Black blonde

Shinning brightttt in @topefnr #stabieverafter

A post shared by Bolanle Olukanni - Bolinto (@bolanle) on

 

TV girl Bolanle Olukanni rocks a two toned blonde look with bold ombre highlights.

Blonde highlights

#emo#77iP##

A post shared by Toke Makinwa (@tokemakinwa) on

 

Toke Makinwa opts for dark honeyed blonde hair with fair amber tips.

Buttermilk blond

That #FridayFeeling.. Serving you Melanin Monroe.. #emo#8J+Pvg==## #FlashBackFriday

A post shared by Dorcas Shola Fapson #DSF (@ms_dsf) on

 

Dorcas Shola Fapson goes for an inspire Marilyn Monroe look with her blonde do.

Copper blonde

#emo#8J+Pvg==## @atikebydemi

A post shared by Gbemi O-O (@gbemioo) on

Radio presenter Gbemi opts for a warm fusion of red and gold.

Dark roots

Green will always be my favorite color #Naija #DisturbingJozi

A post shared by Emma Nyra (@emmanyra) on

 

Who says dark roots are a bad thing? Singer Emma Nyra shows us how it's done.

Golden platinum blonde

Tiwa Savage in custom Gert-Johan Coertzee play

Tiwa Savage in custom Gert-Johan Coertzee

(Instagram/Tiwa Savage)
 

Tiwa Savage tried on a shinning blonde sharp-cut bob and it was magic.

Fiery blonde

 

Fashion enthusiast Sharon Ojong is fierce in this fiery blonde combo of gold, ginger and chestnut blonde.

Strawberry blonde

 

Strawberry blonde? Yes, please! Actress Juliet Ibrahim looks perfect in this light blonde and pink highlights.

Yellow blonde

 

Head turner Victoria Kimani is bold and rocks yellow hair.

