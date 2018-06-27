Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Lifestyle > Fashion >

Henri Uduku's resort collection is the definition of laidback luxe

Lookbook Henri Uduku's resort collection is the definition of laidback luxe

With subtle colour-blocking and materials perfect for sun-seekers, Henri Uduku's resort collection is perfect for those long, hot days.

  • Published:
Henri Uduku's resort collection is the definition of laidback luxe play

Henri Uduku's resort collection is the definition of laidback luxe

(Henri Uduku)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Nigerian Unisex brand Henri Uduku have debuted their Resort 2018 collection, which is in time and perfect for the summer vibes. This resort collection is the definition of laidback luxe and with the matching short and pant sets, cotton kaftans and cool colours, we know exactly what we will be wearing for the long hot days.

To compliment the relaxed and organic vibe of the collection as a whole, the lookbook is shot by the water with greenery and elements of wood.

The collection is a great step towards encouraging ethical and sustainable fashion in Nigeria.

Henri Uduku's resort collection is the definition of laidback luxe play

Henri Uduku's resort collection is the definition of laidback luxe

(Henri Uduku)

Henri Uduku's resort collection is the definition of laidback luxe play

Henri Uduku's resort collection is the definition of laidback luxe

(Hneri Uduku)

ALSO READ: Denola Grey's fluid style is redefining the rigid face of menswear

According to the Creative Director, Henri Uduku:

This season we work almost exclusively with linens and cotton, the preferred fabrics of the sun seeker. We embrace subtle colour blocking, and collars that conjure the sun-kissed beaches of Cuba and the Caribbean. We offer tailored shorts, exaggerated sleeve cuffs and summer prints; zippered trousers that inspire the Henri Uduku man/woman to roll up their cuffs and trod off the safe path. We acknowledge the weather but we are not beholden to it, we respect tradition but embrace the new. We give you wardrobe that inspires you to chase the sun.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ntianu Obiora

Ntianu Obiora is the Lifestyle Editor at Pulse. She is a writer, soon-to-be published author and social media addict.

Top 3

1 BET Awards 2018 Africans storm the awards night looking elegantbullet
2 Style tips Wedding guest style ideas for curvy girlsbullet
3 BET Awards 2018 Giving you the red carpet looks of the nightbullet

Related Articles

Lookbook Demure by Denike's A/W collection fulfils our avant-garde dreams
Lookbook Trouvai lingerie is 'Intentional' about making everybody feel sexy
Lookbook Zohi Taglit presents the exquisite 'La Conquerant' resort collection
Lookbook Omowunmi Akinnifesi's new collection is packed full of must-have pieces
Nigerian Designers Power dressing according to CLAN
Makioba Plus-size brand takes us to The Boardroom with new collection
Lookbook JZO’s 'Eko City Series' captures the essence of Lagos

Fashion

Toke Makinwa is stylish and patriotic in her wide-leg green Zara cultottes
Toke Makinwa Media personality show us how to wear culottes the right way
Afua Rida styles her green kaftan perfectly
Afua Rida We are loving this Ghanaian blogger's stylish kaftan hack
Denola Grey looks stylish in JZO
Style Profile Denola Grey's fluid style is redefining the rigid face of menswear
Rhoda Ebun talks us through the style rules for petite women
Rhoda Ebun Conquering petite style according to The Style 411