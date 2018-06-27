Henri Uduku's resort collection is the definition of laidback luxe

news

Nigerian Unisex brand Henri Uduku have debuted their Resort 2018 collection, which is in time and perfect for the summer vibes. This resort collection is the definition of laidback luxe and with the matching short and pant sets, cotton kaftans and cool colours, we know exactly what we will be wearing for the long hot days.

To compliment the relaxed and organic vibe of the collection as a whole, the lookbook is shot by the water with greenery and elements of wood.

The collection is a great step towards encouraging ethical and sustainable fashion in Nigeria.

According to the Creative Director, Henri Uduku: