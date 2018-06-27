Henri Uduku's resort collection is the definition of laidback luxe

With subtle colour-blocking and materials perfect for sun-seekers, Henri Uduku's resort collection is perfect for those long, hot days.
To compliment the relaxed and organic vibe of the collection as a whole, the lookbook is shot by the water with greenery and elements of wood.
The collection is a great step towards encouraging ethical and sustainable fashion in Nigeria.
According to the Creative Director, Henri Uduku:
This season we work almost exclusively with linens and cotton, the preferred fabrics of the sun seeker. We embrace subtle colour blocking, and collars that conjure the sun-kissed beaches of Cuba and the Caribbean. We offer tailored shorts, exaggerated sleeve cuffs and summer prints; zippered trousers that inspire the Henri Uduku man/woman to roll up their cuffs and trod off the safe path. We acknowledge the weather but we are not beholden to it, we respect tradition but embrace the new. We give you wardrobe that inspires you to chase the sun.