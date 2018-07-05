Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Lifestyle > Fashion >

Hello Fashionistas! Attend 'The Fashion Souk by Eventful'

For Fashionistas Attend 'The Fashion Souk by Eventful' this Sunday

Come Sunday, July 8, 2018, we will be discovering and exploring the exciting world of fashion right here in the heart of Lagos.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
The Fashion Souk by Eventful play

The Fashion Souk by Eventful

(File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Join the Fun at this year's Fashion Souk! Proudly brought to you by Eventful.

Come Sunday, July 8, 2018, we will be discovering and exploring the exciting world of fashion right here in the heart of Lagos.

Featuring the entire fashion value chain from manufactureres to retailers in clothing, bags, footwear, millinery, jewllery, lingerie and accessories, all by our creative Nigerian Designers and retailers. Experience the quirky, the fun, the unusual, the classy.... from 100 SOLD OUT stalls....and the fashion runway, for men, women, boys and girls in one place!

Attendance is Absolutely FREE!

You don't want to miss this!

Follow @thefashionsouk_ng  and @eventfulnigeria for all the event details.

Date: Sunday, July 8, 2018.

Venue: Harbour Point, Wilmot Point Road off Ahmadu Bello, Victoria Island.

Time: 11am - 7pm

 

This is a featured post.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse Mix

Pulse Mix Get exciting content from all over the world as Pulse keeps informing, educating and entertaining you with daily updates.

Top 3

1 Pulse Opinion When will the fashion industry have its #MeToo moment?bullet
2 Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie Author spotted at Dior Haute Couture show...bullet
3 Lookbook She Deluxe shows us how to be a 'Lady' with new collectionbullet

Related Articles

Hair From The Hair Whisperers, Sinfully Soft Silk From Oreola Pure Silk And Jewellery From Pot of Gold....All A Woman Needs! Meet The Lekki Souk Vendors
Travel Guide 3 great places to shop cheap in Dubai
Fun, Amazing Bargains And Celeb Beauty Secrets At The Lekki Souk Fair
#ManCrushMonday Nigeria's fashion icon, entrepreneur, Noble Igwe
Nigerian Style Must-see outfits from the Moët Grand Day party
Ocean's 8 Style or design the look of the night to win N500,000 from Filmhouse Cinemas at premiere
Label Lust Bearded Genius is the new frontier for streetwear in Nigeria

Fashion

Osas Ajibade and designer Africcana win the grand prize for best outfit
Ocean's 8 Premiere Osas Ighodaro Ajibade and designer win N750,000 for best dressed
Popartii gives us an injection of colour with new collection
Lookbook Popartii gives us an injection of colour with new collection
Rich Mnisi's 'Nwa Mulamula' collection draws inspiration from the bravery and strength of mothers.
Rich Mnisi South African designer draws inspiration from the bravery and strength of mothers
Nigerian Student Fashion & Design Week collaborates with AFWH
Fashion Design Nigerian Student Fashion & Design Week collaborates with AFWH