Hanifa Abubakar is the epitome of laid-back luxe

Hanifa's style is chic and stylish without all the unnecessary frills. From her signature flared pants to her kimonos, we love this influencer's look.
Being the creative director of a clothing line, Hanifa's personal sense of style is bound to be near impeccable but we cannot get over just how well put-together the pint-size fashionista is.
From her signature over-sized sunglasses, to her chic turbans and colourful kimonos, Hanifa's smart casual style is absolute goals.
Take a look!
