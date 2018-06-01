Home > Lifestyle > Fashion >

Hanifa Abubakar is the epitome of laid-back luxe

Style Profile Hanifa Abubakar is the epitome of laid-back luxe

Hanifa's style is chic and stylish without all the unnecessary frills. From her signature flared pants to her kimonos, we love this influencer's look.

  Published:
Why we love Hanifa Abubakar's chic and laidback style play

Why we love Hanifa Abubakar's chic and laidback style

(Instagram/ @haniiifa)
Lifestyle blogger and creative director of Hanifa Studios, Hanifa Abubakar is one stylish girl. Hanifa Abubakar's sense of style is the epitome of laid-back luxe.

Being the creative director of a clothing line, Hanifa's personal sense of style is bound to be near impeccable but we cannot get over just how well put-together the pint-size fashionista is.

From her signature over-sized sunglasses, to her chic turbans and colourful kimonos, Hanifa's smart casual style is absolute goals.

Take a look!

S/o to @gfb_yankee for the shoes . Top- @yvk_design

A post shared by Hanifa Abubakar (@haniiiifa) on

Anything oversized

A post shared by Hanifa Abubakar (@haniiiifa) on

NEW BLOG POST!!! wearing @thefiafactory jacket

A post shared by Hanifa Abubakar (@haniiiifa) on

