Home > Lifestyle > Fashion >

GTBank Fashion Weekend :  Vanessa Kingori MBE is coming to the 2017 edition of event

GTBank Fashion Weekend Vanessa Kingori MBE is coming to the 2017 edition of event

In recognition of her stellar career Vanessa was awarded an MBE in the Queen’s Birthday Honours List in 2016.

  • Published:
Vanessa Kingori MBE play

Vanessa Kingori MBE

(Pulse)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Vanessa Kingori MBE is an award-winning publisher and one of the leading personalities in the global publishing and fashion industry.

A former fashion manager at Esquire Magazine, Vanessa recently became the first black publisher of British Vogue (her appointment takes effect in January 2018), the most commercially successful magazine in the United Kingdom.

Widely renowned as a trailblazer, Vanessa was the first female publisher of GQ Style and British GQ and the youngest, first female, and first black publisher of any magazine under Condé Nast UK publications. While at GQ Style and British GQ, she oversaw the highest total annual revenue for the brand in the last decade.

In recognition of her stellar career Vanessa was awarded an MBE in the Queen’s Birthday Honours List in 2016. She is also a member of the Mayor of London’s “Brexit Expert Advisory Panel”.

 

On the 11th and 12th of November 2017, Vanessa Kingori will be at the GTBank Fashion Weekend where she will share her vast knowledge on the global trends shaping fashion, as well as how to break the barriers in Men’s fashion.

To register for her masterclass click here to register for her masterclass.

This is a featured post.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse Mix

Pulse Mix Get exciting content from all over the world as Pulse keeps informing, educating and entertaining you with daily updates.

Top 3

1 Apparels By Pearl Emerging brand infuses print in the chicest way with...bullet
2 Loungewear Try this chic lookbullet
3 Instaglam Fashionable looks of the week #5bullet

Related Articles

GTBank Fashion Weekend A timeline of African fashion[Film]
GTBank Fashion Weekend Are you a fashion entrepreneur? Register for a retail stand now!
Pulse Fashion List 5 quirky Nigerian brands for the fashion forward woman
Nigerian Designers 8 fashion brands to look forward to in 2017 (womenswear)
BlackNBold Presents... Top 10 Most Outstanding Young Designers of The Year 2016
Lookbook Ejiro Amos Tafiri 'Stained Glass' Collection is everything BREATHTAKING
Pulse List 2016 Top 7 fashion brands of the year

Fashion

Beyoncé
Beyoncé Singer defines elegance in this green dress
Nallem showcase at the AFDW 2017
AFDW 2017 Nallem Clothing puts contemporary African wear on the runway
Sunny Rose showcase at the AFDW 2017
AFDW 2017 Sunny Rose shows off ‘Nature’s Gift’ at fashion show
Omawumi
Omawumi Lessons in rocking ankara prints from the singer