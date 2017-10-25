Home > Lifestyle > Fashion >

GTBank Fashion Weekend Masterclass :  Meet British designer, Giles Deacon

Deacon's designs have been met with critical acclaim and have sparked a renewed interest in London fashion.

Giles Deacon is an award winning fashion designer known for challenging the traditional ideas of womenswear.

With a strong following among renowned actresses, models and influencers, Deacon has dressed popular celebrities such as Angelina Jolie, Thandie Newton, Kate Moss, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Solange Knowles, amongst several others.

Giles is also an established illustrator and his works have appeared in publications such as the Interview, I-D, The Face and Pop.

On the 11 and 12 of November 2017, Giles Deacon will be at the GTBank Fashion Weekend where he will share his wealth of experience on how to leverage talent, and entrepreneurship to build a successful fashion brand.

To register for his masterclass click here to register for her masterclass.

