Home > Lifestyle > Fashion >

GTBank Fashion Weekend :  J Alexander of 'America's Next Top Model' is coming to Nigeria

GTBank Fashion Weekend J Alexander of 'America's Next Top Model' is coming to Nigeria

Alexander is a reality TV personality and runway coach, best known for his work on the popular TV show, America’s next top model.

  • Published:
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

J Alexander is a reality TV personality and runway coach, best known for his work on the popular TV show, America’s next top model. Born Alexander Jenkins, J, as he is popular known, became a runway model as a teenager before turning to casting and coaching in 1991. 

J’s nearly 30 years casting and coaching career has seen him groom some of the biggest names in the industry, among them supermodels Nadja Auermann, Claudia Mason and Julia Stegner. In 2003, J joined the popular TV show America's Next Top Model first as a runway coach and later as a judge. He is one of the longest serving casts in the television program.

play

 

J has also appeared on the international versions of Top Model, such as Britain's Next Top Model, Canada's Next Top Model, Holland's Next Top Model, Korea's Next Top Model, Estonia's Next Top Model and Scandinavia's Next Top Model.

On the November 11-12, 2017, J Alexander will be at the GTBank Fashion Weekend where he will share his wealth of experience on how to build a successful modelling career and create Africa’s next Supermodel.

This is a featured post.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse Mix

Pulse Mix Get exciting content from all over the world as Pulse keeps informing, educating and entertaining you with daily updates.

Top 3

1 Omawumi Lessons in rocking ankara prints from the singerbullet
2 LFDW 2017 Plus Size models, designers to fire up the runway again...bullet
3 Sshhh Lingerie Premium lingerie brand celebrates the Nigerian woman...bullet

Related Articles

LFDW 2017 6 exciting things about this year's edition
Cynthia & Angel Pyjamas, loungewears are beautifully presented for label's SS18 lookbook
AFWD 2017 Rick Dusi brings up ‘The Conversation’ at fashion show
LFDW 2017 Gert Johan Coetzee makes LFDW debut, Christie Brown to showcase this year
Cristiano Ronaldo Footballer's pregnant girlfriend steals the show with style

Fashion

LFDW
LFDW 2017 6 exciting things about this year's edition
Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina Rodriquez
Cristiano Ronaldo Footballer's pregnant girlfriend steals the show with style
Cynthia &amp; Angel SS18
Cynthia & Angel Pyjamas, loungewears are beautifully presented for label's SS18 lookbook
Rick Dusi showcase at the AFDW 2017
AFWD 2017 Rick Dusi brings up ‘The Conversation’ at fashion show