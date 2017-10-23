Home > Lifestyle > Fashion >

GTBank Fashion Weekend 2017 :  Vanessa De Luca to host a masterclass at event

GTBank Fashion Weekend 2017 Vanessa De Luca to host a masterclass at event

Vanessa De Luca is an award-winning journalist and the Editor in-Chief of Essence Magazine, the leading magazine for African American women.

  • Published:
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Vanessa De Luca is an award-winning journalist and the Editor in-Chief of Essence Magazine, the leading magazine for African American women.

Vanessa joined Essence more than a decade ago as the Beauty and Fashion Features Editor, in charge of all style and beauty sections. She was later named the Lifestyle Director, managing the magazine’s coverage of food, home, parenting, and technology, and in 2012 she was named the Editor in-Chief of the magazine.

Vanessa De Luca to host a Masterclass at the 2017 GTBank Fashion Weekend play

Vanessa De Luca to host a Masterclass at the 2017 GTBank Fashion Weekend

 

A TV personality, Vanessa has also appeared on numerous television networks including NBC’s Today Show, MSNBC’s Morning Joe, CNN, Huffington Post Life, amongst others. She is also on the board of ColorComm, a networking organization for women of color working in communications.

GTBank Fashion Weekend 2017 - Masterclass by Vanessa De Luca

On the 11th and 12th of November 2017, Vanessa De Luca will be at the GTBank Fashion Weekend to share her vast knowledge on curating content for a Fashion Editorial.

To register for her masterclass click here to register for her masterclass.

This is a featured post.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse Mix

Pulse Mix Get exciting content from all over the world as Pulse keeps informing, educating and entertaining you with daily updates.

Top 3

1 Omawumi Lessons in rocking ankara prints from the singerbullet
2 Apparels By Pearl Emerging brand infuses print in the chicest way with...bullet
3 GTBank Fashion Weekend Vanessa Kingori MBE is coming to the 2017...bullet

Related Articles

GTBank Fashion Weekend Tracy Reese to share her fashion branding experience at event
GTBank Fashion Weekend Taibo Bacar, LDA...see the schedule for the exclusive runway show
Heineken Lagos Fashion & Design Week 2016 Foremost Fashion Week announces 26th - 29th Oct. 2016 for this year's edition
BlackNBold Fashion House Presents Top 15 Nigerian emerging fashion designers of the year 2015
Pulse List 2016 Top 9 fashion stylists of the year

Fashion

Nori Clothing
LFDW 2017 Plus Size models, designers to fire up the runway again under the ATCL collective
Ezinne Chinkata styles a men's loungewear into a fab look
Loungewear Try this chic look
Beyoncé
Beyoncé Singer defines elegance in this green dress
Nallem showcase at the AFDW 2017
AFDW 2017 Nallem Clothing puts contemporary African wear on the runway