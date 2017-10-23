GTBank Fashion Weekend 2017 :  Vanessa De Luca to host a masterclass at event

Vanessa De Luca is an award-winning journalist and the Editor in-Chief of Essence Magazine, the leading magazine for African American women.

Vanessa joined Essence more than a decade ago as the Beauty and Fashion Features Editor, in charge of all style and beauty sections. She was later named the Lifestyle Director, managing the magazine’s coverage of food, home, parenting, and technology, and in 2012 she was named the Editor in-Chief of the magazine.

A TV personality, Vanessa has also appeared on numerous television networks including NBC’s Today Show, MSNBC’s Morning Joe, CNN, Huffington Post Life, amongst others. She is also on the board of ColorComm, a networking organization for women of color working in communications.

GTBank Fashion Weekend 2017 - Masterclass by Vanessa De Luca

On the 11th and 12th of November 2017, Vanessa De Luca will be at the GTBank Fashion Weekend to share her vast knowledge on curating content for a Fashion Editorial.

To register for her masterclass click here to register for her masterclass.

