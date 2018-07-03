Pulse.ng logo
Go 'Against All Odds' with Sanusi Lagos

Lookbook Go 'Against All Odds' with Sanusi Lagos

Urban streetwear brand unveils colourful new editorial that serves as inspiration to young creatives chasing their dreams.

  • Published:
Go 'Against All Odds' with Sanusi Lagos play

Go 'Against All Odds' with Sanusi Lagos

(Sanusi Lagos)
As they prepare to unveil their new capsule collection, urban streetwear brand, Sanusi Lagos has released the editorial shoot for their last collection called 'Against All Odds'.

The brand said:

We hope that through our pieces and success stories we can continue to inspire every young creative and pusha out there to keep pushing and never loose the passion to go platinum.

Credits


Models: Akudo | @kudokilla, Nonye | @nakaehi, Tomi Thomas | @tomithomas_los
Creative Direction, Photography & Styling: Seyi Sanusi | @iam_sneakerboy
Brand: Sanusi Lagos | @sanusilagos
Online store: www.sanusilagos.com

