Giving you the red carpet looks of the night

It's live on the red carpet of the BET Awards 2018 and here are the looks so far.

  • Published:
Niniola at the nomination party in LA play

Niniola at the nomination party in LA

(Getty Images)
The best of the entertainment industry grace the BET Awards 2018 red carpet in style and we are giving you the red carpet looks of the night.

This year's BET Awards is currently live in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles with the top entertainers present to either perform, receive awards or show support. The theme of the night is "Blackanda", a tribute to the popular fictional African country, "Wakanda". Stars are out in their best and here are some of the outfits from the red carpet:

play Rotimi on the BET Awards 2018 red carpet (Shutterstock)

play Blac Chyna on the BET Awards 2018 red carpet (ROB LATOUR/REX/SHUTTERSTOCK)

play Amber Rose on the BET Awards 2018 red carpet (ROB LATOUR/REX/SHUTTERSTOCK)

play DJ Khaled, Nicole Tuck and Asahd (ROB LATOUR/REX/SHUTTERSTOCK)

play Janelle Monae repping gay pride month at the BET Awards 2018 (ROB LATOUR/REX/SHUTTERSTOCK)

play Tyra Banks looking fierce at the BET Awards 2018 (ROB LATOUR/REX/SHUTTERSTOCK)

play 2Chains at the BET Awards 2018 red carpet (ROB LATOUR/REX/SHUTTERSTOCK)

play Chloe x Halle on the BET Awards red carpet (ROB LATOUR/REX/SHUTTERSTOCK)

play NE-YO at the BET Awards 2018 (ROB LATOUR/REX/SHUTTERSTOCK)

This year also honours three of our very own stars, Davido, Tiwa Savage and Niniola, in the categories of Best International Act and Best New International Act. Davido and Tiwa Savage were nominated in the same category, Best International Act, while Niniola battles it out with other new international acts. We wish them all the best!

