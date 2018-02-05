Ghanaian designer takes his amazing creations to Wakanda

news

British- Ghanaian designer Ozwald Boateng has made his mark on the upcoming Black Panther film and taken his amazing designs to the fictional country of Wakanda.

Wakanda is a fictional African country and there was some apprehension that the wardrobe would have a difficult time depicting it in a way that wasn't tacky or gimmicky but the costume designer Ruth Carter has done an amazing job from what we have seen so far.

A scene featured in a teaser for the film depicts a man with a large ornate lip plate wearing a very sharp teal suit.

It turns out the suit is a custom piece by renowned designer Ozwald Boateng .

Boateng's use of colour, cut and fabric fuses traditional classic British tailoring with high-end modern design. He was the first black man to set up a store on the famous tailor's row, Saville Row and the fashion trailblazer has always focused on bringing his artistry to the male silhouette and breathed new life into a new generation of tailoring and menswear.

Speaking about his piece featured in Black Panther, Boateng said:

"As a Ghanaian and staunch supporter of promoting Africa I was extremely proud to see Africa being represented in a brighter light. As a fashion designer, it was an honour to be part of the process and have some of my pieces in the Black Panther Movie."

Having seen the Black Panther movie himself, Boateng said:

I was blown away by the #BlackPanther movie, its a true celebration of Africa, an immersive and visual representation of what we as Africans already know and feel in our hearts. Our continent is great, rich in history, heritage, traditions, wealth and natural beauty, the ingenuity and innovation of its people know no limits. I am very passionate about Africa and I truly believe that its Africa's time to be a beacon of hope and inspiration for the rest of the world. Congratulations to the whole #blackpanther movie cast and crew. #blackexcellence