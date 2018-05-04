Home > Lifestyle > Fashion >

Funke Adepoju presents her iconic 'Lola Flores' collection

Lookbook Funke Adepoju presents her iconic 'Lola Flores' collection

Inspired by the charisma of Spanish women and the city of Sevilla, Funke Adepoju presents the 'Lola Flores' collection.

  • Published:
Funke Adepoju presents her iconic 'Lola Flores' collection play

Funke Adepoju presents her iconic 'Lola Flores' collection
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Following an unforgettable outing at the legendary Arise Fashion Week, eponymous womenswear brand Funke Adepoju presents her iconic Autumn/Winter 2018 collection called 'Lola Flores'.

The collection tagged Lola Flores is inspired by the iconic Andalusian actress Lola Flores. Infused with Spanish women charism, Funke revisits the city of Sevilla to frame a “Lola Flores” fashion promenade. Beyond the limits of a typical ready-to-wear collection, the silhouettes have a long story to tell, they are an invitation to travel.

The designer takes us on a space of elegant audacity predominantly highlighted in black, blue and mustard tones. The collection depicts the portrait of a very elegant woman who is not scared to stand out and dares to be? Dancing fringes, burlesque lace and wild ruffles find their way in the overall collection. An endless length of fabrics become central codes of the collection. Transparency and rutile fringes underline silhouettes romantically as rarely seen in modern fashion times.

The collection is a hymn to elegance and modern exuberance. The designer combines simplicity with edginess and translates femininity with imposing curves of infinite lengths.

The collection showcases the Andalusian spirit of freedom through a seductive and joyously unrestrained exuberance. Fringes too long denied in ready-to-wear looks finally find their space in modern women day-to-day style. The borders between haute couture and prêt-à-porter are blurred as a call for audacity.

Funke reminds us that she ‘always loved ready-to-wear as a simplistic way of expression through minimalistic but elegant lines’. She marries velvet with lace to create a dynamic balance and comprehensive contrasts. The aesthetic choice of asymmetric necklines and exposed briefs create the perfect space for see-through Women curves are then revealed subtly while body line dances with fabrics cut.

ALSO READ: Funke Adepoju unveils Resort 2016 'A Very Floral Dream' collection

Funke Adepoju presents her iconic 'Lola Flores' collection play

Funke Adepoju presents her iconic 'Lola Flores' collection

Funke Adepoju presents her iconic 'Lola Flores' collection play

Funke Adepoju presents her iconic 'Lola Flores' collection

 

Credits

 


Brand: @funkeadepoju
Accessories: @urezkulture
Makeup Artist: @eseosebrownie
Models: @bethmodelafrica
Photographer: @EmmanuelOyeleke
Creative Direction: @thestyle.concierge

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ntianu Obiora

Ntianu Obiora is the Lifestyle Editor at Pulse. She is a writer, soon-to-be published author and social media addict | Instagram @ntianu | Snapchat @nti

Top 3

1 Lagos Bridal Fashion Week 2018 Industry experts and press gather for...bullet
2 Africa Fashion Week Nigeria 2018 Designer Bushai Weave talks about his...bullet
3 Nigerian Fashion Brands 7 affordable Ready-To-Wear lines to ownbullet

Related Articles

Pulse Style Outfit of the day
Lookbook Phunk Afrique now 'Funke Adepoju' unveils S/ 2015 collection
Funke Adepoju Womenswear brand shows off chic layering, vibrant hues for Capsule Collection
Lookbook Funke Adepoju unveils Resort 2016 'A Very Floral Dream' collection
Pulse Style Outfit of the day
Mo Abudu, Omoni Oboli, Dakore Akande, Nse Ikpe Etim, Waje... 9 Celebrities who stunned in Nigerian brands on the 'Fifty' red carpet
Christmas Day Style Outfit ideas from 7 Nigerian brands for the festive season
Arise Fashion Show 2018 Meet the designers
Arise Fashion Week 2018 Fashion event unveils the final list of designers

Fashion

AbayaLagos presents AW18 collection, 'Cultured Arabica'
Lookbook AbayaLagos presents AW18 collection, 'Cultured Arabica'
Popular luxury store launches their Summer campaign and it's major!
Polo Avenue Popular luxury store launches their summer campaign and it's major
Runtown wearing a checked suit by Head of State and Luis Vuitton bumbag
Runtown Artist proves he's a beacon of light for the culture in Hunger magazine interview
Rhoda Ebun talks androgynous fashion on Style 411
Rhoda Ebun This week on Style 411, celebrity stylist talks androgynous style