Funke Adepoju presents her iconic 'Lola Flores' collection

Following an unforgettable outing at the legendary Arise Fashion Week, eponymous womenswear brand Funke Adepoju presents her iconic Autumn/Winter 2018 collection called 'Lola Flores'.

The collection tagged Lola Flores is inspired by the iconic Andalusian actress Lola Flores. Infused with Spanish women charism, Funke revisits the city of Sevilla to frame a “Lola Flores” fashion promenade. Beyond the limits of a typical ready-to-wear collection, the silhouettes have a long story to tell, they are an invitation to travel.

The designer takes us on a space of elegant audacity predominantly highlighted in black, blue and mustard tones. The collection depicts the portrait of a very elegant woman who is not scared to stand out and dares to be? Dancing fringes, burlesque lace and wild ruffles find their way in the overall collection. An endless length of fabrics become central codes of the collection. Transparency and rutile fringes underline silhouettes romantically as rarely seen in modern fashion times.

The collection is a hymn to elegance and modern exuberance. The designer combines simplicity with edginess and translates femininity with imposing curves of infinite lengths.

The collection showcases the Andalusian spirit of freedom through a seductive and joyously unrestrained exuberance. Fringes too long denied in ready-to-wear looks finally find their space in modern women day-to-day style. The borders between haute couture and prêt-à-porter are blurred as a call for audacity.

Funke reminds us that she ‘always loved ready-to-wear as a simplistic way of expression through minimalistic but elegant lines’. She marries velvet with lace to create a dynamic balance and comprehensive contrasts. The aesthetic choice of asymmetric necklines and exposed briefs create the perfect space for see-through Women curves are then revealed subtly while body line dances with fabrics cut.

Credits



Brand: @funkeadepoju

Accessories: @urezkulture

Makeup Artist: @eseosebrownie

Models: @bethmodelafrica

Photographer: @EmmanuelOyeleke

Creative Direction: @thestyle.concierge