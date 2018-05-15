For Ramadan 2018, modest women’s wear brand, Amnas, presents its new edit

Home > Lifestyle > Fashion >

For this Ramadan edit, Amnas Closet draws inspiration from the simplicity, fluidity and elegance of Middle-Eastern fashion.

  Published:
For Ramadan 2018, emerging modest women’s wear brand, Amnas, presents its latest edit. The Creative Director, Fatima Gidado, derived excitement from being able to create an edit around a special event such as Ramadan; the significance of spirituality and celebration, and how this can be embodied in clothes.

She drew inspiration from the simplicity, fluidity and elegance of Middle-Eastern fashion, while staying true to the brand's ethos of designing evolving clothes for today's stylish and modest woman

The collection edit features influencer, Hanifa Abubakar.

The collection is anchored on a rich palette of neutral hues while paying attention to minimal and intricate beading on the reimagined traditional kaftan, boubous and kimono fit for the ‘Amnas woman’. 

Credits

Brand: Amnas |@amnas.rtw|

Photography: Terna Iwar |@ternaiwar|

Styling: Fatima Gidado |@fatimagidado_|

Models:Hanifa Abubakar   |@haniiiifa|

Makeup : Vugo |@vugo24|

Press Contact for Amnas: The PR Boy  |@theprboy_|

