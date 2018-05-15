For Ramadan 2018, modest women’s wear brand, Amnas, presents its new edit

news

For Ramadan 2018, emerging modest women’s wear brand, Amnas , presents its latest edit. The Creative Director, Fatima Gidado, derived excitement from being able to create an edit around a special event such as Ramadan; the significance of spirituality and celebration, and how this can be embodied in clothes.

She drew inspiration from the simplicity, fluidity and elegance of Middle-Eastern fashion, while staying true to the brand's ethos of designing evolving clothes for today's stylish and modest woman .

The collection edit features influencer , Hanifa Abubakar.

The collection is anchored on a rich palette of neutral hues while paying attention to minimal and intricate beading on the reimagined traditional kaftan, boubous and kimono fit for the ‘Amnas woman’.

Credits

Brand: Amnas |@amnas.rtw|

Photography: Terna Iwar |@ternaiwar|

Styling: Fatima Gidado |@fatimagidado_|

Models:Hanifa Abubakar |@haniiiifa|

Makeup : Vugo |@vugo24|

Press Contact for Amnas: The PR Boy |@theprboy_|