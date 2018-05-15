For Ramadan 2018, modest women’s wear brand, Amnas, presents its new edit

For this Ramadan edit, Amnas Closet draws inspiration from the simplicity, fluidity and elegance of Middle-Eastern fashion.
She drew inspiration from the simplicity, fluidity and elegance of Middle-Eastern fashion, while staying true to the brand's ethos of designing evolving clothes for today's stylish and modest woman.
The collection edit features influencer, Hanifa Abubakar.
The collection is anchored on a rich palette of neutral hues while paying attention to minimal and intricate beading on the reimagined traditional kaftan, boubous and kimono fit for the ‘Amnas woman’.
Brand: Amnas |@amnas.rtw|
Photography: Terna Iwar |@ternaiwar|
Styling: Fatima Gidado |@fatimagidado_|
Models:Hanifa Abubakar |@haniiiifa|
Makeup : Vugo |@vugo24|
Press Contact for Amnas: The PR Boy |@theprboy_|