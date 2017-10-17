Home > Lifestyle > Fashion >

Fashionable looks of the week #5

Instaglam Fashionable looks of the week #5

Fashionable look of the week highlights unique styles from style lovers all over the world of Instagram. Get inspiration from these curated looks…

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Fashion bloggers - Salewa and Segi of For Style Sake play

Fashion bloggers - Salewa and Segi of For Style Sake

(Instagram/For Style Sake)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

This week’s style focuses on the work chic and we highlight the style of two sister known on Instagram as For Style Sake.

'Fashionable Looks Of The Week' highlights stylish looks through the week featuring styles inspirations from some of your favourite style icons and fashion enthusiasts.

Salewa and Segi are versatile and deliberate in the looks they share on Instagram. For their work wardrobe, the sisters go for colours, bold cuts, statement pieces and still look classic and professional.

View some of their looks below:

How to make black and white not look boring

Coloured details make a difference

Manhattan by Erilyn #emo#8J+WpA==###emo#77iP##

A post shared by S&S (@forstylesake) on

From work to drinks

Perfect for after-work drinks #emo#8J+lgg==###emo#8J+lgg==###linkinbio

A post shared by S&S (@forstylesake) on

 

Colours never hurt anyone

Dress up, show up and take care of business in this @adeysoile dress #workchic

A post shared by S&S (@forstylesake) on

The perfect peplum dress

Spice up your work life in a pant suit

New week, New slay #tapfordeets

A post shared by S&S (@forstylesake) on

 

Oh and don't forget the shoes!

#shoesday

A post shared by S&S (@forstylesake) on

 

Follow them on Instagram: @ForStyleSake

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Princess Irede Abumere

Princess Irede Abumere is an Editor at Pulse. A multimedia journalist, social media enthusiast and a storyteller, Princess is an adventurer and a paramour of African culture and entertainment. Twitter: @PrincessIre

Top 3

1 Blonde Hair These celebrities show us how it's donebullet
2 Toolz Radio presenter channels royalty in Kaftan Citrabullet
3 GTBank Fashion Weekend A timeline of African fashion[Film]bullet

Related Articles

Instaglam Fashionable looks of the week #4
Instaglam Fashionable looks of the week #3
Instaglam Fashionable looks of the week #2
Instaglam Fashionable looks of the week #1

Fashion

Omawumi
Omawumi Lessons in rocking ankara prints from the singer
With the departure of international brands such as Zara and Levi's from Donetsk, the rebels' self-declared capital in war-torn east Ukraine, local designers have snapped up the space, opening boutiques where the military look is all the rage
Ukraine Fashionistas get the military look in war-scarred country
Aquafina Elite Model Look Nigeria 2017 Tobi Momoh and Stephen Aladenika emerge winners Of competition
Heineken Lagos Fashion &amp; Design Week 2017 press briefing and cocktail party
Lagos Fashion & Design Week Exploring the African fashion narrative through craftsmanship at LFDW