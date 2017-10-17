Fashionable looks of the week #5

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

This week’s style focuses on the work chic and we highlight the style of two sister known on Instagram as For Style Sake.

'Fashionable Looks Of The Week' highlights stylish looks through the week featuring styles inspirations from some of your favourite style icons and fashion enthusiasts.

Salewa and Segi are versatile and deliberate in the looks they share on Instagram. For their work wardrobe, the sisters go for colours, bold cuts, statement pieces and still look classic and professional.

View some of their looks below:

How to make black and white not look boring

In Monday's #workchic news. Head over to the blog (link in bio) for links to shop my look . Have an awesome week guys. A post shared by S&S (@forstylesake) on Apr 3, 2017 at 3:23am PDT

Coloured details make a difference

Manhattan by Erilyn #emo#8J+WpA==###emo#77iP## A post shared by S&S (@forstylesake) on Aug 12, 2017 at 10:47am PDT

From work to drinks

Perfect for after-work drinks #emo#8J+lgg==###emo#8J+lgg==###linkinbio A post shared by S&S (@forstylesake) on Jun 9, 2017 at 12:15pm PDT

Colours never hurt anyone

Dress up, show up and take care of business in this @adeysoile dress #workchic A post shared by S&S (@forstylesake) on Aug 15, 2017 at 5:06am PDT

The perfect peplum dress

These days I don't really bother to dress up to work, but today I woke up on the right side of my bed. #Workchic in this @clan_diaries number. A post shared by S&S (@forstylesake) on Mar 30, 2016 at 3:12am PDT

Spice up your work life in a pant suit

New week, New slay #tapfordeets A post shared by S&S (@forstylesake) on Aug 20, 2017 at 4:59am PDT

Oh and don't forget the shoes!

#shoesday A post shared by S&S (@forstylesake) on Jan 31, 2017 at 4:50am PST