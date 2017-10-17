Fashionable looks of the week #5

Fashionable look of the week highlights unique styles from style lovers all over the world of Instagram. Get inspiration from these curated looks…
Salewa and Segi are versatile and deliberate in the looks they share on Instagram. For their work wardrobe, the sisters go for colours, bold cuts, statement pieces and still look classic and professional.
View some of their looks below:
Follow them on Instagram: @ForStyleSake