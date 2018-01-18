Home > Lifestyle > Fashion >

Shoe Trend Everybody has a pair of Vans

Vans are the go-to sneaker because they're cheap, comfortable and versatile.

Vans shoes play

A selection of the famous Vans

(Tumblr)
Do you remember the time when everybody had a pair of Converse? Be it hi-top or low-top and in a variety of colours, everybody had some Chuck Smiths. Fast forward a few years and Vans have taken over as the shoe of the moment and literally everybody has a pair of Vans. Here's why!

The simple canvas shoes, identified only by their low profile and the thin leather line that snakes along the sides, seem to be popping up more and more often, even on those who don't come from a skater background.

 

The Van Doren Rubber Company opened at 704 E. Broadway in Anaheim, California, on March 16, 1966. Founded by brothers Paul and Jim Van Doren (along with business partners Gordon Lee and Serge Delia), the company, which got its name from Van Doren, was unique in that it manufactured shoes on site and sold them directly to the public. The shoes themselves were unique for another reason.

Vacation mood.

A post shared by vans (@vans) on

When my dad built the company, the shoe and he made the outsole twice as thick as the other competitors at the time,” says Steve Van Doren, Paul’s son and, officially, Vans vice president of events and promotions.

Though the first Vans classic, style #44, now known as the Authentic, was conceived as a deck shoe, it wasn’t too long before early skateboarders took note of the increased durability and the grip the signature waffle soles provided.

Vans Factory play

The first Van's Factory in action.

(GQ)

What started off as a shoe used predominantly by skaters has transformed into a style statement and wardrobe staple. The Van, which now comes in a variety of styles and colour ways has been seen on the foot of everybody from Kim Kardashian to Frank Ocean who famously wore his to a State Dinner at The White House. Pairing the checkered slip on with a tailored suit, Ocean demonstrated the versatility of the shoe.

Frank Ocean arrives at the White House in Vans play

Frank Ocean arrives at the White House in Vans.

(Fuse TV)

So why are Vans so popular? Well, it simply comes down to three important factors; comfort, style (of course) and value for money.

Everybody from celebrities to fashion bloggers and even children sport the famous shoe. They're versatile and can be dressed up or down. 

Vans are a happy medium between a sneaker and a leisure shoe.

 

We’re not trying to create what we think people want us to be. We try to go out and stay who we are, and try to notch up,” says Van Doren. “You’re not going to see us, as long as I’m around, having a basketball shoe or a football cleat. We did in the early ‘80s; we had football, basketball, racquetball, wrestling, skydiving, break-dancing. But we almost went out of business. So we had to come back to earth and get back to what we do. And we learned that lesson well.

Fashion bloggers wearing Vans play

Fashion bloggers wearing Vans and displaying their unique versatility.

(Style by Jules)

 

Sometimes it's necessary to learn the difficult lessons before understanding what works best for your business. Vans have been all around but always end up coming back to what works for them; a simple, no frills, good quality shoe and that's why, as other brands come and go, Vans has remained a staple and even more than that, a must-have.

