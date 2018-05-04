Home > Lifestyle > Fashion >

Emmy Kasbit reinvents formal wear with his 'Business Casj' collection

Lookbook Emmy Kasbit reinvents formal wear with its 'Business Casj' collection

After winning a N5m grant at LFDW, Emmy Kasbit is the designer of the moment and his Business Casj collection is a feat of innovative design.

  • Published:
Lauded fashion label Emmy Kasbit has released the lookbook for their highly- anticipated Autumn/Winter 2018 collection. Emmy Kasbit reinvents formal wear with its 'Business Casj' collection.

The collection explores a style of clothing that is less formal than traditional formal wear but is still intended to give a professional and business-like impression.

According to the designer Okoro Emmanuel:

The collection is the update of a vintage classic. Bringing traditional staples to the modern age. With the use of indigenous fabrics mixed with sartorial classics to create a collection for the new African man and Woman.

Credits


Photography: Richard Kovacs | @richard_kovacs
Styling: Yummie Ogbebor  @s.b.youme
Makeup: Uche Enyokwa | @sutchay
Model: Rahman Akinsuyi @therahmanolatunde for @LedModelMgt, Tunde Soyombo @iam_tunzycolefor @fowlermodels Jefferey Lever Jr @officialjefferylever & Ifeoma Uxogheli for @MyBookerModel, Ben Obeya
