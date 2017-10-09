EMLN2017 :  Toke Makinwa, Denola Grey won 'Best Dressed' at the event

Toke Makinwa and Denola Grey were the best dressed at the 2017 Aquafina ELite Model Look Nigeria.

The annual competition for the most stylish duo sponsored by Veuve Clicquot every year at the EMLN saw the stylish duo winning the larger than life sized bottles of Veuve Cliquot.

Toke Makinwa was barbie doll perfect in a yellow bardot Gert-Johan Coetzee piece featuring an intricate sweetheart bodice and an endless tulle layered to perfection. She wore the look complete with a soft smokey eye makeup and nude lips wearing her hair firmly behind her ears.

Denola Grey was his usual dapper self in a well tailored suit paired with a white shirt and a neckerchief looking all sorts of stylish.