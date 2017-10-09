EMLN 2017 :  Tobi & Stephen are winners for 10th edition

Tobi and Stephen emerged winners of the 2017 Aquafina Elite Model Look Nigeria 2017.

The Africa Rising: Haute Couture themed event marking the 10th anniversary of the foremost competition also saw Glory and Alex emerging runner-ups.

Both Stephen and Tobi (for male and female categories) beat eighteen others to clinch the top spots at the modelling competition that opened with a dancing performance.

The event kicked off with the twenty (20) finalists; Ayomide and Alex, Deborah and Anthony, Chukwuka and Elizabeth, Daniel and Glory, Ifeoma and GilChrist, Jeffery and Marvelous, Nnamdi and Precious, Stephen and Tobi, Tofunmi and Valerie, Toyosi and Zainab were lined and introduced to the audience in that order to kick off the event.

After a sultry performance from Aramide, female models came out in pieces from womenswear Yutee Rone for their first modelling session for the night. Male models soon followed to strut their stuff in menswear brand Morafa.

After the first session, Agbani Darego, Veronica Odeka were introduced as judges for the night.

The competition got fiercer as female models sashayed down the runway in Andrea Iyamah swimwear pieces followed by the male models who came out in their swim trunks getting the crowd excited.

For another round in the competition, female models paraded the runway in creations by Lanre Da Silva Ajayi while the male chose fluid, flowy pieces from Sisiano. The female finalists closed wearing stunning pieces from South African designer Gert-Johan Coetzee while the male models closed in pieces from Mai Atafo.

Marvelous, Zainab, Tobi, Elizabeth and Glory made top five for ladies while Stephen, Daniel, Tofunmi, Alex and Gilchrist made top five for guys.

In the end, Stephen and Tobi won 1 Million and a chance to represent Nigeria at the ELite Model Look finals.

Illrymz and Osas Ighodaro were hosts for the night.