Home > Lifestyle > Fashion >

EMLN 2017 :  Tobi & Stephen are winners for 10th edition

EMLN 2017 Tobi & Stephen are winners for 10th edition

Tobi and Stephen emerged winners of the 2017 Aquafina Elite Model Look Nigeria 2017.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Stephen, Tobi win Elite Model Look Nigeria 2017 competition play

Stephen, Tobi win Elite Model Look Nigeria 2017 competition

(Pulse)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Tobi and Stephen emerged winners of the 2017 Aquafina Elite Model Look Nigeria 2017.

The Africa Rising: Haute Couture themed event marking the 10th anniversary of the foremost competition also saw Glory and Alex emerging runner-ups.

Both Stephen and Tobi (for male and female categories) beat eighteen others to clinch the top spots at the modelling competition that opened with a dancing performance.

play Tobi & Stephen are winners EMNL 2017

 

The event kicked off with the twenty (20) finalists; Ayomide and Alex, Deborah and Anthony, Chukwuka and Elizabeth, Daniel and Glory, Ifeoma and GilChrist, Jeffery and Marvelous, Nnamdi and Precious, Stephen and Tobi, Tofunmi and Valerie, Toyosi and Zainab were lined and introduced to the audience in that order to kick off the event.

ALSO READ: EMLN Winner Davidson Obennebo emerges 1st black winner

After a sultry performance from Aramide, female models came out in pieces from womenswear Yutee Rone for their first modelling session for the night. Male models soon followed to strut their stuff in menswear brand Morafa.

Elite Model Look Nigeria 2017 play

Elite Model Look Nigeria 2017

(Pulse)

 

After the first session, Agbani Darego, Veronica Odeka were introduced as judges for the night.

The competition got fiercer as female models sashayed down the runway in Andrea Iyamah swimwear pieces followed by the male models who came out in their swim trunks getting the crowd excited.

For another round in the competition, female models paraded the runway in creations by Lanre Da Silva Ajayi while the male chose fluid, flowy pieces from Sisiano. The female finalists closed wearing stunning pieces from South African designer Gert-Johan Coetzee while the male models closed in pieces from Mai Atafo.

Marvelous, Zainab, Tobi, Elizabeth and Glory made top five for ladies while Stephen, Daniel, Tofunmi, Alex and Gilchrist made top five for guys.

In the end, Stephen and Tobi won 1 Million and a chance to represent Nigeria at the ELite Model Look finals.

Illrymz and Osas Ighodaro were hosts for the night.

Image
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Olamide Olarewaju

Olamide Olarewaju is a Category Editor at Pulse. A brand strategist who holds a degree in PR, Olamide loves to write. She is attentive to details and believes honesty is never overrated! Reach me via olamide.olarewaju@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Instaglam Fashionable looks of the week #4bullet
2 Ankara Did you know this print fabric wasn't originally African?bullet
3 Ankara Stella Mccartney's SS18 collection takes inspiration from...bullet

Related Articles

EMLN 2017 Finalists head to bootcamp for last lap
EMLN 2017 10th anniversary edition themed 'Africa Rising: Haute Couture'
EMLN 2017 Modelling competition kicks off 10th anniversary with launch, finale set for Oct. 8
Aquafina Elite Model Look Nigeria 2017 Brand kicks off search for new modelling talent
EMLN 2017 Foremost modelling competition records groundbreaking casting
Mayowa Nicholas Nigerian model to walk for Victoria's Secret 2017 fashion show
Milan Fashion Week Men's 2017 Davidson Obennebo makes international runway debut; opens for Versace
EMLN 2017 Beth Model Africa announces national casting for 10th edition
Elite Model Look World 2016 EMLN Winner Davidson Obennebo emerges 1st black winner
Mayowa Nicholas Nigerian model walks for Tom Ford as NYFW SS 2018 opens

Fashion

Denola Grey and Toke Makinwa
EMLN2017 Toke Makinwa, Denola Grey won 'Best Dressed' at the event
Dramatic sleeves
Fashion Trend The 'Dramatic Sleeves' are making bold statements
Vievienne Westwood
Vivienne Westwood 76-year-old British designer bathes once every week
Ifeanyi Okafor Jr. wears purple &amp; grey on a formal look
Ifeanyi Okafor Jr. Fashionista shows men can wear formal styles in bold colours