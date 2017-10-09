Home > Lifestyle > Fashion >

EMLN 2017 :  6 exciting moments at the event

EMLN 2017 6 exciting moments at the event

From the male models' daring briefs to the Andrea Iyamah swimwear session and Osas Ighodaro's eye catching mini dress, check out 6 exciting moments from EMLN 2017.

EMLN 2017 play

Male model in briefs at the Aquafina Elite Model Look Nigeria 2017

(Pulse)
The Elite Model Look Nigeria 2017 held last night 8th October 2017 at the Eko Hotel & Suites with Stephen and Tobi winning the 10th anniversary edition.

The show packed a punch with finalists competing for the top spot in pieces from top designers including Yutee Rone, Morafa, Andrea Iyamah, Sisiano, Lanre Da Silva Ajayi, Mai Atafo and Gert-Johan Coetzee.

EMLN 2017 play Osas Ighodaro and Illrymz at the EMLN 2017 (Pulse)

 

The night was packed full of activities from the stunning backdrop to the colourful set up and

but everytime these happened, the crowd were sent into a frenzy!

1. When the male models came out in their swimming trunks

At the Aquafina Elite Model Look Nigeria 2017 play Male model walks down in swim wear at the EMLN 2017 (Pulse)

 

The first wild cheer from the audience erupted when the guy models came out in their briefs, the ladies especially went wild! (an unashamedly cheering on the 6-packs and burst of 'pheromones' that was sent down the runway not to forget the oiled body!)

2. When the female models came out in Andrea Iyamah swimwear

At the Aquafina Elite Model Look Nigeria 2017 play Female model in Andrea Iyamah at EMLN 2017 (Pulse)

 

There was another fit of excitement when the ladies came out in their swimwear from Andrea Iyamah featuring bold cutout details, graphic designs and so on. The moment came surprisingly not as loud as when they male models came out.

3. When Osas Ighodaro came out in the bold badass white, black and red mini piece (even the co-host illrymz couldn't resist saying a word)

At the Aquafina Elite Model Look Nigeria 2017 play

At the Aquafina Elite Model Look Nigeria 2017

(Pulse)

 

Osas Ighodaro was a co-host for the night, she did with Illrymz and her first outfit was banging! The short dress hugged her in all the right places and she was a beauty to behold even her co-host kept talking about it.

4. Every time two male models Alex and  Nnamdi walked down the runway

At the Aquafina Elite Model Look Nigeria 2017 play

At the Aquafina Elite Model Look Nigeria 2017

(Pulse)

 

Every time Alex and Nnamdi walked down the runway, the audience cheered to no end. Alex had great features no doubts and Nnamdi was super confident and easily had one of the best walks for the night (I know Nnamdi had a shot if he was taller maybe? His walk was everything!)

5. When the male model for Morafa closed in a bold graphic belted kimono

At the Aquafina Elite Model Look Nigeria 2017 play Male model closes for Morafa at the EMLN 2017 (Pulse)

 

There was excitement in the crowd when the last model for menswear brand Morafa closed the show; one couldn't tell if it was the attitude or the piece itself but that was one moment.

6. When the female models sashayed down the catwalk in Gert-Johan Coetzee

At the Aquafina Elite Model Look Nigeria 2017 play Female models in Gert-Johan Coetzee (Pulse)

 

The female models easily got people excited when they stepped out in stunning pieces from Gert-Johan Coetzee.

