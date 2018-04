news

Emerging womenswear label , RHB Style recently released an affordable, chic new Spring collection that is bang on trend.

From blouses and tops to gorgeous dresses and coordinating sets, the new collection has staple outfits that will add colour and fun to every woman’s wardrobe .

Credits



Brand: RHB Style | @RHBStyle

Photographer: Idris Dawodu | @idrisdawodu

Model: @benitaoyeka @brownskintumi

Makeup: @beautybyade

Creative direction: @SMAOnline.co