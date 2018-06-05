Home > Lifestyle > Fashion >

Emerging modest womenswear brand drops their Eid collection

This ethereal collection from Elora collection is by far the most stylish way to celebrate Eid we have seen.

  • Published:
This stunning pink dress from Elora Collection's Eid drop

(Instagram/ hafymo)
We are currently in the month of Ramadan, a time of reflection however, we are fast approaching Eid, a time to celebrate and what better way to celebrate than with some new clothes. Emerging modest womenswear brand drops their Eid collection and we're in love.

Elora is committed to designing and creating 'beautiful modest clothing with contemporary style:ethically produced, using high quality fabrics and unique textures,allowing women to dress with confidence and sophistication.'

 

The label prides itself on providing stylish yet modest clothing for women from a wide range of backgrounds at affordable prices and according to their website:

Our everyday wear collection are heavily inspired by modesty,infused with modern minimalism and classic cuts,to produce timeless pieces.

We take pride in having to provide modest fashion for women from a wide range of backgrounds,culture,ages an occupations at a very affordable price. Our goal is to provide the modern,progressive women of today ,with a means of representing their identity with quality,original designs,for all occasions and setting.

This fringe skirt form the Elora collection is a must-have for Eid celebrations

(Instagram/ hafymo)

All black for Eid from Elora Collection

(Instagram/ hafymo)

 

Credits

Styling:@thestyleinfidel
Photography: @adebayophotographer

