It's a great time to be a creative in Nigeria and we are seeing a lot of innovative brands spring up. Among the newcomers is fashion label, Nyosi, the brainchild of creative director Vanessa Iloenyosi. Here's why emerging designer Nyosi fulfils all our whimsical style dreams.

From floaty multi-tiered dresses to asymmetrical LDB's with a pop of colour, Nyosi's second collection is full of must-have pieces and an outfit for every mood.

Modelled by Insta it-girl Deto Tejuoso and even featuring documentary photographer, Yagazie Emezi ,the collection is a stellar second effort from the young designer.

Check out a preview of the collection below!

The Yellow Squiggle Edge Monostrap Dress A post shared by Nyosi (@nyosi.brand) on May 25, 2018 at 2:52am PDT

At the studio with @yagazieemezi A post shared by Nyosi (@nyosi.brand) on May 29, 2018 at 8:32am PDT

Introducing Nyosi

The latest brand to catch our eye is new womenswear brand, Nyosi. Created by the vibrant Vanessa Iloenyosi, the debut ready to wear collection is inspired by her different experiences of living in Lagos and abroad.

Nyosi was inspired by the vitality of Lagos and tempered by the modern simplicity of European fashion. The combination means Nyosi is a delicate balance of the calm and the crazy; a simple pencil skirt is transformed into something wholly more spectacular with a dramatic paper bag waist and paired with a flamboyant blouse. The collection is a mixture of matching co-ords, vibrantly coloured blouses, skirts (both mini and midi) and some pretty cool retro wide-leg jeans with over-sized buttons.

The Nyosi girl is painfully cool in the most effortless way. Each piece in the collection is a statement so when paired together, the outfit is a declaration of one's innate sense of style.

Nyosi has made waves with it's debut collection and we wait eagerly to see what this label will offer up next.