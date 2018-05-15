Designer releases lookbook for Spring 2018 and it's full of must-haves

news

Eponymous womenswear designer Mo Agusto has released the lookbook to her highly coveted Spring 2018 collection and it's full of must-haves.

Inspired by the ideological musings of a futuristic diverse Lagos , the colours reflect the relentless vivacity of the city, especially its parties. Construction techniques such as weaving, symbolic of the undeniable interconnection of its diverse group of people and some movement (another Lagosian trademark) in the silhouettes.

The introductory collection also aims to give insight into the brand’s ethos and aesthetic – celebrating female curves, traditional conceptions of femininity, unique combinations of African and Western fabrics, and a lot of structure and clean lines.

From mini dress made with aso-oke to hand-woven satin mini blouses and knee-length skirts, Mo knows just what pieces fit a modern woman’s wardrobe.

This collection is now available for sale on their newly launched e-commerce site www.moagusto.com.

Credits



Model: Ndidi Odogwu | @ndidiodogwu

Makeup: Desmond Macauley | @deydeysoso_

Photographer: Faridah T. Kekere-Ekun | @herbsandthedeen

Additional Model: Amaka Oguike | @divamaka