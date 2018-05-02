Designer Bushai Weave talks about his fashion journey in new interview

news

Bushai Weave is a fashion label in Ghana that creates well-tailored addressing the style needs of the Afro gentlemen. Bushai weave has already made his mark as one of Ghana’s leading men’s wear fashion labels. Africa Fashion Week Nigeria sits down with the label to discuss their fashion journey and the road to AFWN2018.

The label founded by Shaibu Abdullah intends to give the public authentic clothing, homemade fabrics and quality finishing touches.

ALSO READ: Upcoming show shines a spotlight on featured designer Erenti

Designer spotlight

What inspired your fashion journey?

Bushai Weave: My journey was inspired by my joy and passion of seeing people wearing African wear.



Tell us more about the brand

Bushai Weave: We are an African brand located in Accra-Ghana that specializes in making unique and authentic outfits diligently crafted with handmade weave designs to suit the afrogentleman. We are working hard to make bushaiweave a successfully known fashion brand with its unique weave style across the globe



What was your first ever fashion creation, what inspired it? Did you like it?

Bushai Weave: Yes, the excitement of audience during my showcasing inspired me to do more and the love to see people wear something uniquely African hence the WEAVE STYLE



What has been your challenge as a designer in Africa?

Bushai Weave: The major challenge as a designer is lack of financial support to fund your work.



What does fashion mean to you?

Bushai Weave: Fashion expresses momentary feelings.



Most unforgettable experience as a designer.

Bushai Weave: Selling out after a fashion show. The feeling was extraordinary.

Tell us about the collection you intend to showcase on AFWN runway

Bushai Weave: I intend to showcase a rather dynamic and colourful blend of weave style suits and caftan designs embedded with accessories.



What are you looking forward to at AFWN2018?

Bushai Weave: I’m looking forward to an event full of fashion lovers, quality images and fashion buyers.



How do you feel with about the growing number of fashion designers?

Bushai Weave: It is not bad because there are always some number of new entries who bring more life and creativity to fashion. It's appreciated. There is space for everyone.

