When it comes to mens fashion in designer and male bloggers, we can hardly compile the list without including the dashing Denola Grey. As stylish as he is, ridiculously handsome , Denola Grey's fluid style is redefining the rigid face of menswear in Nigeria and has inspired a legion of fans along the way.

Denola Adepetun, popularly knows as Denola Grey, a man of many talents, works as a fashion blogger , media presenter, actor and fashion consultant. The multi-talented young man has steadily built a career in the public eye and describes his personal style as 'clean cut, suave and preppy'.

Raised in Nigeria till the age of 18, Denola left to the states for college. Upon his return, he decided to take up one of his passions and something he had always been known for, impeccable style His eponymous blog, began in 2014 when his close friend and photographer Toyosi Kekere-Edun took some shots of him. The pictures and blog launch were a huge success and by November, Denola received his very first TV offer from Ebony Life.

Denola's style is unpredicatble. He wear suits but not in the way we would expect. He always adds his signature Denola flair be it with a well-paced belt or a colourful scarf. His penchant for accessories adds a certain je ne sais quoi to his outfits and elevates his dapper looks beyond the norm.

Denola's fluid style redefines what it means to be a gentleman and how to tackle menswear in an otherwise rigid fashion landscape.

Take a look at why we love this young man's exciting style!

