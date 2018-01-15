24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

news

Asher Oyelowo, son of British-Nigerian actor David Oyelowo, made his runway debut walking for Dolce & Gabbana.

Asher's proud father took to Instagram, posting a photo and a video of his son walking for the luxury Italian designer in an A/W 18 show entitled 'Kings and Angels'. He wrote:

Congrats to my beautiful son @asher_oyelowo on his runway debut for @dolceandgabbana

ALSO READ: Actor to star in historic civil rights drama

Asher himself posted more photos of his big moment on Instagram and thanked the Italian duo Stefano Gabbana and Domenico Dolce for giving him the special opportunity.

The young model just got his first big break after being signed to top agency Next Models LA.

No doubt, there is more in store for Asher and we look forward to seeing where his career goes.