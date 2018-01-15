The son of actor makes modelling debut on Dolce and Gabbana runway
Asher's proud father took to Instagram, posting a photo and a video of his son walking for the luxury Italian designer in an A/W 18 show entitled 'Kings and Angels'. He wrote:
Congrats to my beautiful son @asher_oyelowo on his runway debut for @dolceandgabbana
Asher himself posted more photos of his big moment on Instagram and thanked the Italian duo Stefano Gabbana and Domenico Dolce for giving him the special opportunity.
The young model just got his first big break after being signed to top agency Next Models LA.
I just got signed with Next Models LA!!! @nextmodels I'm so grateful that I've been given this opportunity and I hope I can create an impact where I work. I'll be posting my pictures and things like that as much as I can. Also, if you haven't already, you can follow my SnapChat @ asher22aojo. Thank you so much to all those who have supported me through this journey
No doubt, there is more in store for Asher and we look forward to seeing where his career goes.