Home > Lifestyle > Fashion >

david oyelowo, asher oyelowo, model, d&g, dolce and gabbana, fashion

David Oyelowo Son walks in D&G fashion show in Milan

The son of actor makes modelling debut on Dolce and Gabbana runway

  • Published:
Asher Oyelowo modelling debut for D&G play

Asher hits the runway in Milan for the first of two looks for D&G.
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Asher Oyelowo, son of British-Nigerian actor David Oyelowo, made his runway debut walking for Dolce & Gabbana.

Asher's proud father took to Instagram, posting a photo and a video of his son walking for the luxury Italian designer in an A/W 18 show entitled 'Kings and Angels'. He wrote:

Congrats to my beautiful son @asher_oyelowo on his runway debut for @dolceandgabbana

Congrats to my beautiful son @asher_oyelowo on his runway debut for @dolcegabbana

A post shared by David Oyelowo (@davidoyelowo) on

ALSO READ: Actor to star in historic civil rights drama

Asher himself posted more photos of his big moment on Instagram and thanked the Italian duo Stefano Gabbana and Domenico Dolce for giving him the special opportunity.

The young model just got his first big break after being signed to top agency Next Models LA.

No doubt, there is more in store for Asher and we look forward to seeing where his career goes.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 Soundcity MVP Awards 2018 Best dressed guests at the legendary award showbullet
2 Tiwa Savage Singer raises eyebrows in a head-to-toe Gucci outfitbullet
3 Harry Uzoka British-Nigerian model fatally stabbed in Londonbullet

Related Articles

'Selma' David Oyelowo, Carmen Ejogo are coming to Nigeria
'Captive' Watch David Oyelowo, Kate Mara in trailer
'Critics' Choice Awards 2015' David Oyelowo, 'The Walking Dead',Taraji P. Henson win big
"Queen of Katwe" David Oyelowo, Lupita Nyong’o attend premiere
TIFF 2016 Peep Lupita Nyong'O, David Oyelowo in African looks at movie premiere
"A United Kingdom" Watch David Oyelowo, Rosamund Pike in new trailer
Gringo Watch David Oyelowo, Charlize Theron, Thandie Newton, Amanda Seyfried in new trailer

Fashion

Mr. 2Kay Releases BTS Video and Photos from New Album Photo Shoot
Mr. 2Kay Releases BTS Video and Photos from New Album Photo Shoot
Ade Samuel
Ade Samuel Stylist speaks on racial disparity in the fashion industry and navigating Nigeria's creative space
Nancy Isime for Paul Okunu's Bedroom Series
Nancy Isime Media personality glows in sexy new photos
Nigerian tailors
Fashion Nigerian tailor horror stories