Home > Lifestyle > Fashion >

Cynthia & Angel :  Pyjamas, loungewears are beautifully presented for label's SS18 lookbook

Cynthia & Angel Pyjamas, loungewears are beautifully presented for label's SS18 lookbook

Abuja based womenswear brand Cynthia & Angel chronicles SS18 collection around pyjamas trend, see the lookbook...

  • Published:
Cynthia &amp; Angel SS18 play

Cynthia & Angel SS18

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Cynthia & Angel does chic co-ord, laidback styles for Spring '18 collection.

The Abuja based womenswear brand played with loungewear/pyjamas trend for the modern styles presented in the lookbook.

Cynthia &amp; Angel SS18 play

Cynthia & Angel SS18

 

The collection brings a 'casual slay' feel to it with styles that work for play to work and vice versa. The styles are sultry and fancy with clean silhouettes. The collection is specific for Spring, it's "idealized by the casualness that comes with the city of Abuja, it is strongly inspired by loungewear, fancy in midi and lean silhouettes with a great hint of pajama-style" a rep for the brand shares.

Cynthia &amp; Angel SS18 play

Cynthia & Angel SS18

 

Asymmetric pyjama belted look, co-ord pyjamas set cinched in the waist, belted button down piece, belted two-piece, accordion pleat detailed dress with cap sleeves, peplum flared hemline on body grazing dress were some of the looks from the collection.

Sheer appliqué detailed shirt paired with accordion pleats skirts, accordion pleats trousers paired with body top were also unmissable looks from the lookbook.

Cynthia &amp; Angel SS18 play

Cynthia & Angel SS18

 

"This collection conjures a vaguely sarcastic vibe with pieces that transits from work to play. The most appealing looks defy you with their sensuous but conservative charm.

The clothes are for the playful and stylish professional woman who want a bit of strange awesomeness" the brand shares about the lookbook.

All we see is chic, modern and playful styles, check out the lookbook below.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Olamide Olarewaju

Olamide Olarewaju is a Category Editor at Pulse. A brand strategist who holds a degree in PR, Olamide loves to write. She is attentive to details and believes honesty is never overrated! Reach me via olamide.olarewaju@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Omawumi Lessons in rocking ankara prints from the singerbullet
2 LFDW 2017 Plus Size models, designers to fire up the runway again...bullet
3 Sshhh Lingerie Premium lingerie brand celebrates the Nigerian woman...bullet

Related Articles

AFWD 2017 Rick Dusi brings up ‘The Conversation’ at fashion show
LFDW 2017 Gert Johan Coetzee makes LFDW debut, Christie Brown to showcase this year
Sshhh Lingerie Premium lingerie brand celebrates the Nigerian woman with sensual campaign
GTBank Fashn Weeknd Style is timeless & this short video says it all
LFDW 2017 Plus Size models, designers to fire up the runway again under the ATCL collective
Loungewear Try this chic look
GTBank Fashion Weekend Vanessa Kingori MBE is coming to the 2017 edition of event
Toolz Radio presenter channels royalty in Kaftan Citra

Fashion

Rick Dusi showcase at the AFDW 2017
AFWD 2017 Rick Dusi brings up ‘The Conversation’ at fashion show
GTBank Fshn Wknd
GTBank Fashn Weeknd Style is timeless & this short video says it all
The 2017 LFDW will hold on 25th - 28th October at the Eko Atlantic
LFDW 2017 Gert Johan Coetzee makes LFDW debut, Christie Brown to showcase this year
Vanessa De Luca to host a Masterclass at the 2017 GTBank Fashion Weekend
GTBank Fashion Weekend 2017 Vanessa De Luca to host a masterclass at event