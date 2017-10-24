Cynthia & Angel :  Pyjamas, loungewears are beautifully presented for label's SS18 lookbook

Cynthia & Angel does chic co-ord, laidback styles for Spring '18 collection.

The Abuja based womenswear brand played with loungewear/pyjamas trend for the modern styles presented in the lookbook.

The collection brings a 'casual slay' feel to it with styles that work for play to work and vice versa. The styles are sultry and fancy with clean silhouettes. The collection is specific for Spring, it's "idealized by the casualness that comes with the city of Abuja, it is strongly inspired by loungewear, fancy in midi and lean silhouettes with a great hint of pajama-style" a rep for the brand shares.

Asymmetric pyjama belted look, co-ord pyjamas set cinched in the waist, belted button down piece, belted two-piece, accordion pleat detailed dress with cap sleeves, peplum flared hemline on body grazing dress were some of the looks from the collection.

Sheer appliqué detailed shirt paired with accordion pleats skirts, accordion pleats trousers paired with body top were also unmissable looks from the lookbook.

"This collection conjures a vaguely sarcastic vibe with pieces that transits from work to play. The most appealing looks defy you with their sensuous but conservative charm.

The clothes are for the playful and stylish professional woman who want a bit of strange awesomeness" the brand shares about the lookbook.

All we see is chic, modern and playful styles, check out the lookbook below.