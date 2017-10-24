Home > Lifestyle > Fashion >

Cristiano Ronaldo :  Footballer's pregnant girlfriend steals the show with style

Cristiano Ronaldo's pregnant girlfriend Georgina Rodriquez does maternity style so chic on the red carpet...

Cristiano Ronaldo's pregnant girlfriend Georgina Rodriquez had all eyes on her yesterday 9th October at the Best FIFA Football Awards in London.

The heavily pregnant 22-year old chose an effortlessly pretty maternity look for the event flaunting her baby bump in style.

She wore a glistening ruched silver wrap dress with a plunging neckline and a bold sash giving her a Grecian themed inspired cinch just under her bust.

She paired the dress with a black strappy Giuseppe Zanotti heels and Chanel purse  matching her earrings with her shoes. She opted for a long hair let down over her shoulders wearing soft sensual eye makeup with light lips.

She easily complemented her dapper man who won player of the year and his equally dapper 7-year old son for the night.

What do you think of her chic maternity red carpet look?

