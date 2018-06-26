news

Celebrity stylist and fashion expert Rhoda Ebun returns with another useful video called The Petite 411. In this video, she shares her style secrets to being a petite fashionista featuring OAP Kemi Smallz. Here's your foolproof guide to conquering petite style according to The Style 411.

Together, Rhoda and OAP Kemi Smallz go through 3 looks that work perfectly for a petite lady.

Style Tricks

When a lady is more petite, the objective is to dress to make her body appear longer and leaner. Thanks to the magic of fashion, we can achieve this through a series of style tricks.

Take a look at the quick ways you can transform your look:

Dresses look great on many short women, as they automatically created the much desired proportion and if you opt for a tight, slim silhouette then this will make you look even taller

Getting clothes with the right fit and size is even more important for short women. Ill-fitting clothes will add extra bulk and look unflattering.

An obvious way to gain height is to wear a heel. However, don’t go overboard by getting heels that are too high because they will make you look out of proportion.

Go easy on the over-sized accessories as these may overwhelm you.

Often with petite women, their legs are relatively short. To make those appear longer, wear the same colour belt as your trousers or skirt to create the illusion of more length.

Vertical patterns will always elongate and would be especially good for trouser or a skirt. Horizontal stripes are best avoided because they will only make you look wider.

Wear shoes that keep your heels free. Avoid straps around the ankle because they make your legs look clumpy and instead opt for shoes that elongate.

The Style 411

According to Rhoda:

Styling is all about creating illusion and balancing proportions. As a petite lady, the last thing you want to do is to make it very obvious how small framed you are by drowning yourself in heavy clothes.

Watch below as Kemi Smallz and Rhoda take us through the style rules for the petite lady.

Enjoy!