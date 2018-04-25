Home > Lifestyle > Fashion >

Comedians cover Tush magazine in stylish pink suits

Wofai Fada, Frank Donga Comedians cover Tush magazine in stylish pink suits

Arguably social media's funniest duo, Wofai Fada and Frank Donga become style stars on the cover of Tush magazine's 19th issue.

  • Published:
Wofai Fada and Frank Donga cover Tush magazine issue 19 play

Wofai Fada and Frank Donga cover Tush magazine issue 19
Frank Donga and Wofai Fada, two leading social media influencers and comedians are the latest celebrities to cover Tush Magazine, Nigeria’s leading youth digital and print magazine, both wearing stylish pink suits.

Both of them were styled in pink jackets; Wofai was styled with a jacket from the Emmy Kasbit’s collection while Frank Donga rocked a bespoke suit from Josh Amor.

Wofai Fada covers Tush magazine play

Wofai Fada covers Tush magazine

Frank Donga covers Tush magazine play

Frank Donga covers Tush magazine

 

The issue highlighted how they both stumbled into the world of comedy by creating relatable comic skits and circulating same via their social media channels. Interestingly, these skits have brought so much laughter to people all over the world.

Also featured in this issue are various hardworking and inspiring personalities from different industries such as Anthonia Nneji, Nancy Isime, Ossy Achievas, Kiddominant, Efe Oraka and several others.

This issue also has educating and interesting articles specially crafted for your reading pleasure.

Tush Magazine is available in digital and print versions.

Author

Ntianu Obiora

Ntianu Obiora is the Lifestyle Editor at Pulse. She is a writer, soon-to-be published author and social media addict | Instagram @ntianu | Snapchat @nti

