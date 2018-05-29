news

Being first lady isn't easy but these women did a stellar job of supporting their husbands and looking stylish whilst doing so. From Aisha Buhari and her expensive taste in watches to Turai Yar' Adua who was more understated and simple, as we celebrate Democracy Day, check out the 4 stylish first ladies since 1999.

In America, Martha Washington is considered to be the first "first lady," but the term wasn't used until after her death. Her main function was to play hostess for social events, and she set the standard for the subsequent first ladies.

Now, the world over, contemporary first ladies are expected to perform public and ceremonial duties . While they've always hosted state dinners and other official events, now they also serve as surrogates to their husbands' administrations, taking on particular social projects or causes.

All four of these women took a very hands-on approach to the office of the first lady and their names are just as well-known as those of their husbands. Be it from philanthropic or more controversial involvements, these women sure made an impact during their tenure and were sure to do so in style.

Check out the four first ladies below!

Aisha Buhari

Married to Muhammad Buhari: 7th and 15th President of Nigeria. 31, Dec. 1983 - 27, Aug. 1985 & May 25, 2015 till date.



The Buharis have been arguably the most youthful and vigorous first families Nigeria has ever had led by their capable matriarch, Aisha. Nigeria was captivated by the beautiful and radiant Zahra and her handsome brother, Yusuf and the youthful energy they brought.

From the beginning, Aisha made it know that she had a taste for the finer things in life. In one of her official portraits, Aisha was spotted wearing the Cartier Baignoire Folle 18-Carat White Gold Diamond Ladies Watch of the First Lady made of rhodiumised white gold set with brilliant-cut diamonds. The rather ostentatious watch raised a few eyebrows and the administration was forced to come out in defence of the First Lady.

Since then, Aisha has kept the flashy watches to a minimum but continues to show she's a cut above the rest in the style stakes with her colourful outfits and love of gold jewelry.

Patience Jonathan



Married to Goodluck Jonathan: 14th President of Nigeria. 5, May 2010 - 29, May 2015.



Patience Jonathan was arguably one of the most outspoken of all First Ladies of all . In a ground-breaking interview with This Day Live, Patience and her family posed for a photo shoot and she opened up about public speaking as part of her duties, she said:

Some people see public speaking as an act or a performance. In acting or performance(s), you act or mimic someone’s style or manner of speaking. I speak naturally.

And because I speak straight from my heart, it comes naturally. While growing up, my parents encouraged sharing of views. They did not impose their views on us. They only gave us guidance. So, I found myself growing up as a free human being, free to express my views on anything at any time. And I don’t hold back my opinion when I feel strongly about anything.

Patience was best known for her love of traditional Nigerian fashion. She was often spotted looking regal in native and had a penchant for gele. Her vivid personality reflected in the clothes she wore and Patience always made sure she was very colourful and expressive in the way she dressed.



Turai Yar' Adua



Married to Umaru Musa Yar' Adua. 13th President of Nigeria. 29, May 2007 - 5, May 2010.



Turai was known as the silent but influential First Lady . Often keeping a relatively low-profile in public but having her husbands ear at all times. Turai was rumoured to be one of her husband's closest advisors during his tenure as President of Nigeria.

One of the more understated wives, Turai rarely wore makeup and was not flashy in her style. Instead she wore, colourful traditional Northern wear.



Stella Obasanjo

Married to Olusegun Obasanjo: 5th and 12th President of Nigeria. 13, Feb. 1976 - 30th Sept. 1979 and 29, May 1999 - 29, May 2007.



Stella Obasanjo was well-known for her love of all things fashion, style and glamour . Obasanjo's wife, who often wore a full face of make-up, lots of jewelry and colourful attire, unfortunately died in her pursuit of beauty. Stella famously died whilst undergoing cosmetic surgery but her vibrant legacy remains.

According to an unoffical biography written about Stella, the author wrote, 'She was a glamour queen and a lover of fashion. She said of herself that – Stella was a lady who, when she walked down the streets of Benin, cars stopped and people stared at her in admiration!'