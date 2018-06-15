Pulse.ng logo
Check out Denrele's eccentric birthday photos

Denrele Edun Check out the VJ's eccentric birthday photos

VJ and fashion celebrity, Denrele Edun, sure knows how to celebrate his 37th birthday with a bang with these eccentric photos.

  • Published:
play
Denrele Edun has never shied away from daring outfits. Dressed in a dapper suit or just paint, check out the VJ's eccentric birthday photos.

On the 13th of June, Denrele Edun celebrated his 37th birthday in grand style. Denrele is a television host and popular VJ that has been in the social scene for many years. His style and personality have always got people talking, whether negatively or positively.

Denrele was born in Hamburg, Germany, to a Yoruba father and an Indian-Mauritus mother. He is the only son and has two sisters. He grew up in Germany and came to Nigeria when he was five where he attended St Gregory's College, Ikoyi and the University of Lagos.

He started his television career as an actor at eleven when he played a presenter/producer on Kiddievision 101 on NTA Network. As an undergraduate, he went into modelling, and after graduation, he joined Sound City as a TV presenter.

For his birthday, he proceeded to Twitter to write: "HAPPY 37TH BIRTHDAY TO ME! I present to you a Body Art Masterpiece of my LAGOS; My hustle! MY STORY IS REAL: most of my subj will inspire, others will provoke but each story of MINE will challenge what u thot u knew about ME!"

Here are more photos from the shoot:

I AM 37 TODAY! TRUE GEMINI TO THE BONE! And yes, I gotta rock my HEELS (they represent my adventurous, experimental and daredevil AlterEgo) ; THE HIGHER THE HEELS, THE CLOSER TO HEAVEN! My life hasn't been a straight journey; Its been full of uncertainties, bends, twists and turns but its what separates the players (ME) from the spectators and the cowards from the Heroes (ME)! Let us not die as LIABILITIES whilst we still have ABILITIES! With DENRELE, TOO MUCH IS NEVER ENOUGH! #emo#4oCi## Denim Customized Jacket: @gov.ibotman Two piece track suit: @official_believeclothings by @manoskytv Killer Edgy Heels (POR): @purplehazeshoes DENRELE KNOCKS THE BORE OUTTA BOREDOM! #DenreleHits37 #TheBig37 #37AndSwaggingIt #ManNoPause

A post shared by Denrele Edun (@denrele_edun) on

Captain Jack Sparrow (Pirates of the Caribbean) is likable BECAUSE he is so charismatic. You know the type of people that are kind of an ass but you somehow still don't find it in yourself to punch them in the nads? That's DENRELE EDUN. HAPPY 37TH BIRTHDAY TO THE MOST FREE WILLED EXPRESSIVE BEING ALIVE; ADENRELE OLUFEMI ADEYEMI AKANBI SAMUEL (RAJEEV RAJA) EDUN. Captain Jack Sparrow is very passionate about his ship Black Pearl and feels that#emo#wqA=## Black Pearl really stands for freedom. Which is why DENRELE keeps telling us that one should be passionate enough for what one really wants in life and should stand up and fight for it! CHANNELLING MY INNER CAPT JACK SPARROW! #emo#8J+TuA==##: @spotlightpi Styling: @thestyleinfidel Hair: @highdtosin Makeup: @lekeshades Logistics: @ak_pranky Project Supervisor: @walenut Creative Direction: @stylistcurator HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ME! #DenreleHits37 #TheBig37 #37AndSwaggingIt #ManNoPause

A post shared by Denrele Edun (@denrele_edun) on

HAPPY 37TH BIRTHDAY TO ONE OF LIFE'S MOST UNEXPLAINABLE MYSTERIES; ADENRELE OLUFEMI ADEYEMI AKANBI SAMUEL (RAJEEV RAJA) EDUN. Fashion is truly PAIN; i stood still for over 7 hours whilst getting this masterpiece painted on my bare skin! And yes, In one exhibit, I interpret knowingly that in between my LEGS is an entrance to a world of unimaginable possibilities but I am immersed in my sense of self that I always choose to never settle for less - I am not for your amusement, neither your fantasy! I PAINTED MY PAST AS THE FOUNDATION OF MY FUTURE! I was once in that picture, caught up in the Hustle of the Lagos metropolis, chasing after the golden dream. Jumping buses, fighting with conductors and drivers, shoved out of fast speeding buses because I looked a 'certain kind of way', ridiculed to the max, trampled upon consciously, trekked long walks till I ended up exhausted, walked the length of 3rd Mainland bridge because I had no transport fare after series of disappointing casting calls... Need I say more? If you are not the HERO of your own story, then you are missing the whole point of your HUMANITY! Just so you know; GENITALIA 101: I'm a Grower and not a Shower! Garrit? #emo#8J+TuA==##: @kobiwilliamzphotography Body Art and Creative Illustration: @hk_locks Hair: @benflashessylva HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ME! #DenreleHits37 #TheBig37 #37AndSwaggingIt #ManNoPause

A post shared by Denrele Edun (@denrele_edun) on

 

