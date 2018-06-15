Check out Denrele's eccentric birthday photos

news

Denrele Edun has never shied away from daring outfits. Dressed in a dapper suit or just paint, check out the VJ's eccentric birthday photos.

On the 13th of June, Denrele Edun celebrated his 37th birthday in grand style. Denrele is a television host and popular VJ that has been in the social scene for many years. His style and personality have always got people talking, whether negatively or positively.

Denrele was born in Hamburg, Germany, to a Yoruba father and an Indian-Mauritus mother. He is the only son and has two sisters. He grew up in Germany and came to Nigeria when he was five where he attended St Gregory's College, Ikoyi and the University of Lagos.

He started his television career as an actor at eleven when he played a presenter/producer on Kiddievision 101 on NTA Network. As an undergraduate, he went into modelling, and after graduation, he joined Sound City as a TV presenter.

For his birthday, he proceeded to Twitter to write: "HAPPY 37TH BIRTHDAY TO ME! I present to you a Body Art Masterpiece of my LAGOS; My hustle! MY STORY IS REAL: most of my subj will inspire, others will provoke but each story of MINE will challenge what u thot u knew about ME!"

Here are more photos from the shoot: