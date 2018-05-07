Sequins during the day might seem like overkill but follow these tips to get the look.
Nothing says glamour quite as clearly as sequins, but that does not mean you have to be heading to a formal event in order to give them a go. Sequins add unparallelled excitement to everyday basics like a t-shirt and leather jacket.
To effortlessly pull off sequins for day, it’s best to stick to separates. A sequined dress has more of a high-octane glamorous look and can feel far too dressy. A sequined skirt, top or jacket, on the other hand, will add a dash of embellishment that can easily be toned down with casual pairings.
In essence, the best way to pull off sequins as a day wear is to downplay it's flashiness.
In this episode, Rhoda Ebun show you three ways you can wear sequin as day wear and where you can wear it to.