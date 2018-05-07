news

Sequins are a timeless trend that go in and out of fashion and although they are usually reserved as night time wear, they can easily be pulled off as day wear as well. Celebrity stylist shows us how to nail daytime disco with this sequin guide .

Nothing says glamour quite as clearly as sequins, but that does not mean you have to be heading to a formal event in order to give them a go. Sequins add unparallelled excitement to everyday basics like a t-shirt and leather jacket.

To effortlessly pull off sequins for day, it’s best to stick to separates. A sequined dress has more of a high-octane glamorous look and can feel far too dressy. A sequined skirt, top or jacket, on the other hand, will add a dash of embellishment that can easily be toned down with casual pairings.

In essence, the best way to pull off sequins as a day wear is to downplay it's flashiness.