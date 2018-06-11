Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Lifestyle > Fashion >

Celebrity stylist shares her jewelry must-haves

Rhoda Ebun Celebrity stylist shares her jewelry must-haves

A piece of jewelry can make the world of difference to an outfit and this episode of Style 411, Rhoda tackles tassel earrings.

  • Published:
CurvEnvy, the fashion blogger shows us how she rocks her black tassel earrings play

CurvEnvy, the fashion blogger shows us how she rocks her black tassel earrings

(CurvEnvy)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Women are passionate about jewelry as it represents a symbol of femininity and even the case pf precious jewels, social status. Whether fancy or costume, jewelry can add a much needed boost to your outfit. Celebrity stylist, Rhoda Ebun shares her jewelry must-haves.

We are entering a new is fashion season and we’re all about updating our wardrobes and all our favourite celebs and It-girls are turning to jewellery and watches to give their looks a lift.

After all, we believe in investing in pieces that we can get a lot of mileage out of and wear every day. Get ready to let your statement-making jewellery do all the talking.

Tassel earrings have made their way back into fashion with a growing list of celebs and social media influencers wearing these quirky classics. They are easy to accessorise with any outfit and any occasion this season and can be dressed up for day or night.

Rhoda Ebun talks us through this earring trend and we dare you to buy yourself a pair!

Check it out!

ALSO READ: Check out the first episode of Style 411 with Rhoda Ebun

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ntianu Obiora

Ntianu Obiora is the Lifestyle Editor at Pulse. She is a writer, soon-to-be published author and social media addict.

Top 3

1 Kyrzayda Rodriguez This fashion blogger isn't letting stage 4 cancer...bullet
2 Sai Sankoh Introducing the luxury fashion blogger taking over Instagrambullet
3 Styling Tips Here's how to pull off the dress over jeans trendbullet

Related Articles

Style Battle Who wore it better between Powede Awujo and Leyi Ush?
Workwear Chic Check out the first episode of Style 411 with Rhoda Ebun
Rhoda Ebun Celebrity stylist shows us how to dress for working in a creative field
Vimbai Mutinhiri Zimbabwean TV personality looks stunning in Re Lagos
Rhoda Ebun This week on Style 411, celebrity stylist talks androgynous style
Rhoda Ebun Celebrity stylist shows us how to dress to suit our curves
Rhoda Ebun Celebrity stylist shows us how to nail daytime disco with this sequin guide
Powede Lawrence Ex-beauty queen looks stunning in super stylish Fia Factory skirt

Fashion

Luxury Lingerie Brand, Sshhh launches its first Abuja store
Something for the Ladies Luxury Lingerie Brand, Sshhh launches its first Abuja store
The fashion designers featured in Vanguad Allure's fashion issue
Vanguard Allure Magazine celebrates young, innovative designers ruling their world
Ini Dima-Okojie wearing AW18 Lanre Da Silva Ajayi Grandeur Masterpiece
Ini Dima-Okojie Actress sparkles in Lanre Da Silva Ajayi at Moet Grand Day
Rihanna steps out wearing a baby blue custom-made mini dress by Matthew Adams Dolan
Rihanna Singer steps out in New York looking icy in baby blue mini-dress