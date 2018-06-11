Celebrity stylist shares her jewelry must-haves

news

Women are passionate about jewelry as it represents a symbol of femininity and even the case pf precious jewels, social status. Whether fancy or costume, jewelry can add a much needed boost to your outfit. Celebrity stylist, Rhoda Ebun shares her jewelry must-haves.

We are entering a new is fashion season and we’re all about updating our wardrobes and all our favourite celebs and It-girls are turning to jewellery and watches to give their looks a lift.

After all, we believe in investing in pieces that we can get a lot of mileage out of and wear every day. Get ready to let your statement-making jewellery do all the talking.

Tassel earrings have made their way back into fashion with a growing list of celebs and social media influencers wearing these quirky classics. They are easy to accessorise with any outfit and any occasion this season and can be dressed up for day or night.

Rhoda Ebun talks us through this earring trend and we dare you to buy yourself a pair!

Check it out!