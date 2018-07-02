Celeb stylist shows us 3 chic ways to wear a white shirt dress

A wardrobe staple for every woman, the white shirt dress is stylish and versatile. Here's 3 ways to wear it thanks to The Style 411.
Celebrity stylist and fashion consultant Rhoda Ebun is back with the latest episode of The Style 411 showing us 3 awesome ways to wear a white shirt dress. What's so great about this style?
Basically, it's an elongated version of a button-down that looks like a shirt but is worn like a dress. It's automatically chic and can be easily transitioned from day to evening with a few accessory changes.
The thing is, the design of such frock is quite simple, that's why you need something that will make your overall look eye-catching. You can set the tone of the outfit thanks to accessories and shoes. You can even update the basic look by adding a nice belt.
Rhoda writes:
One of the best ways of getting good wear out of your wardrobe is by investing in versatile pieces. A white shirt dress is as versatile as they come. Learn 3 ways you can style a white shirt dress in this episode of Style 411.
Take a look and see if you can't get some style inspiration for your next outfit!