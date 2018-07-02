Pulse.ng logo
Celeb stylist shows us 3 chic ways to wear a white shirt dress

Rhoda Ebun Celeb stylist shows us 3 chic ways to wear a white shirt dress

A wardrobe staple for every woman, the white shirt dress is stylish and versatile. Here's 3 ways to wear it thanks to The Style 411.

  • Published:
Afua Rida looks stylish in a little white shirt dress play

Afua Rida looks stylish in a little white shirt dress

(Instagram/ afruarida)
We all know, a girl can never have too many dresses in her closet, especially when you can think of various perfect style combos from office to casual wear. However, the best and most versatile of them all is the almighty shirt dress. Celeb stylist shows us 3 chic ways to wear a white shirt dress.

Celebrity stylist and fashion consultant Rhoda Ebun is back with the latest episode of The Style 411 showing us 3 awesome ways to wear a white shirt dress. What's so great about this style?

Basically, it's an elongated version of a button-down that looks like a shirt but is worn like a dress. It's automatically chic and can be easily transitioned from day to evening with a few accessory changes.

LA BOMBA

A post shared by Melissa Holdbrook-Akposoe (@melissaswardrobe) on

 

The thing is, the design of such frock is quite simple, that's why you need something that will make your overall look eye-catching. You can set the tone of the outfit thanks to accessories and shoes. You can even update the basic look by adding a nice belt.

Rhoda writes:

One of the best ways of getting good wear out of your wardrobe is by investing in versatile pieces. A white shirt dress is as versatile as they come. Learn 3 ways you can style a white shirt dress in this episode of Style 411.

Take a look and see if you can't get some style inspiration for your next outfit!

 

Author

Ntianu Obiora

Ntianu Obiora is the Lifestyle Editor at Pulse. She is a writer, soon-to-be published author and social media addict.

