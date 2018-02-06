Bridal designer icon designs special cakes for Ladurée

Vera Wang dresses are the most coveted in the world and now she has teamed up with Ladurée to create one-of-a-kind cakes
Vera Wang's Ladurée line includes coconut crème chantilly macarons, coconut and mango wedding cakes, coconut and mango mini cakes, and a cake made out of coconut crème chantilly macarons. Talking to Vogue about the collaboration, Wang said, “Coconut is one of my favorite flavors in any context. It always tastes delicate, yet complex, even when mixed with other flavors, even scents. A coconut chantilly macaron and a mango-flavored coconut were heaven at first bite for me.”
Of the partnerships, Wang said:
Among my most memorable and enchanting experiences in Paris has always been Ladurée, whether it was tea sandwiches, shopping with my mother, or taking my daughters for lunch in St Germain, Ladurée has always been a part of my Parisian experience," Wang said. "I was thrilled to be able to collaborate with [Elisabeth Holder, Heir & President of Ladurée US] on designing a bespoke wedding cake inspired by one of my gowns.
Wang says she approached the desserts’ design much like she would a wedding dress saying, “only, in this case, titrating with flavors and textures instead of fabric and finishings.”
Her cakes are adorned with sugar flowers and topped with delicate bows. The tiers are layered and the overall aesthetic of the cakes are reminiscent of Wang's own classic and minimalist signature.
The limited edition collection will be displayed in the windows of Ladurée's Madison Avenue and Soho New York City. Cakes are available for special order throughout 2018. Individual cakes are $20 each; full sized cakes are $20 per guest (minimum 40 guests).
