Bridal designer icon designs special cakes for Ladurée

Tom Ford (53) is an American designer and director from Austin, Texas. Before setting up his eponymous label, he gained fame for turning around Gucci. He also directed Oscar-nomiated movie, 'A Single Man' which starred Colin Firth, Julianne More and Nicholas Hoult. Photo credit: tbcmagazine.com

Manolo Blahnik, full name Manuel "Manolo" Blahnik Rodríguez (73) is a Spanish fashion designer and founder of the self-named, high-end shoe brand. Manolo is known to draw and hand-craft his shoes by himself. He also revived the spike heels in the 70's when the trend leaned towards wedges and platforms. Photo credit: telegraph.co.uk

Ralph Lauren (75) born Ralph Lifshitz is an American fashion designer born to Jewish immigrants from Pinsk, Belarus. He changed his last name to Lauren when he was 16 because kids from his school would often make fun of his given name which he says had the word 'shit' in it. He currently sits as the 191st richest person in the world with a net worth of $7 billion from his Ralph Lauren Corporation. Photo credit: businessweek.com

Giuseppe Zanotti (57) is an Italian shoe designer. He worked as a DJ before veering into design and started his career working with small craftsmen. He's also worked with big fashion houses like Valentino, Thierry Mugler, Dior and Roberto Cavalli. Photo credit: bg-damma.com

Versace though originally founded by Italian designer Gianni Versace, saw Gianni's sister, Donatella take over as Creative Director after the death of Gianni in 1997. Amongst Donatella's notable works as Creative Head of Versace is her design of the infamous green dress which Jennifer Lopez wore to the 2000 Grammy Awards. Photo credit: huffingtonpost.com

Jimmy Choo (66) is a Malaysian shoe designer based in the United kingdom. He co-founded Jimmy Choo Ltd with British Vogue magazine accessories editor Tamara Mellon and in April 2001, sold his 50% stake in the company for £10 million. In the early 90's, he enjoyed patronage from Princess Diana which further boosted his image Photo credit: studyperth.com.au

Christian Louboutin (51) is a French footwear designer best known for his red-soled shoes. Louboutin who has stated that he felt like he was adopted while growing up owing to his dark skin rarely gives away shoes as he's once remarked that giving shoes as gifts is unimaginative. Danielle Steel is on record as his biggest client owning over 6,000 pairs of shoes. Photo credit: Tumblr

Vera Wang (65) is an American fashion designer who is of Chinese descent. Vera who is a former figure skater who entered fashion after failing to make the US Olympic team. She was a senior fashion editor for Vogue but left after being turned down for the Editor-in-Chief position currently filled by Anna Wintour. She worked as a design director at Ralph Lauren for two years. Photo credit: scooppost.com

Micheal Kors (55) is an American fashion designer known for designing classic American sportswear for women. Micheal has always had an affinity for fashion (possibly owing to the fact that his mother was a model) and designed his mother's wedding dress when he was 5. Photo credit: askmen.com