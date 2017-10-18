Beyoncé is red carpet glamorous in this new look.
The American singer wore a glamorous floor length custom made green emerald dress by Walter Mendez dress.
The dress had cut aways that flashed some cleavage at the top and a thigh-high slit. The detail of the dress also included purple feathery puff sleeves.
With her hair in a ponytail, she accessorised her look with gold dropping earrings from Lorraine Schwartz and OFIRA jewels and a silver limited edition Alexander Wang x Judith Leiber clutch bag.
To finish it off, she wore what appeared to be bronze-shimmery Christian Louboutin shoes.
The mum of three was knock out on the red carpet.