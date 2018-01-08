Home > Lifestyle > Fashion >

Golden Globes 2018 :  Best Dressed Males

Golden Globes 2018 Best Dressed Males

Take a look at the men who made an impact at the 75th annual Golden Globes

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Cast of Stranger Things at the 75th Golden Globes play

Cast of Stranger Things showing solidarity at the 75th Golden Globes

(Daily Mail)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Award season is officially upon us and the first red carpet of the year was courtesy of the 75th annual Golden Globes which held at The beverly Hilton in Los Angeles. The red carpet turned into a sea of Black as actors wore black in solidarity with the #MeToo campaign and we bring you the best dressed gentlemen of the night.

The spotlight has been on men in Hollywood for a few months now and not in a good way. The men of Hollywood had come under fire after a string of sexual allegations were made public and hundreds of actresses came forward to publicly name their accusers.

Showing Support

Some joked that at the rate of accusations being made, there would be no men to walk to red carpet come award season but in spite of it all, these men showed up and made it know their public support for the worthy cause by wearing all black with their 'Time's up' pins proudly displayed.

It was a night of camaraderie, support and love and we bring to you some of the dapper gents that really caught our eye on this very special Golden Globes night.

Alexander Skarsgard at the 75th Golden Globes play

Alexander Skarsgard at the 75th Golden Globes

(Daily Mail)

Zac Efron at the 75th Golden Globes play

Zac Efron at the 75th Golden Globes

(Daily Mail)

 

Ewan McGregor at the 75th Golden Globes play

Ewan McGregor proudly displays his pin at the Golden Globes

(Daily Mail)

Hugh Jackman at the 75th Golden Globes play

Hugh Jackman looking dapper in all black

(Daily Mail)

James and Dave Franco at the 75th Golden Globes play

James and Dave Franco at the 75th Golden Globes

(Daily Mail)

James Franco at the 75th Golden Globes play

James Franco looking handsome in a black velvet tuxedo.

(Daily Mail)

 

Justin Hartley at the 75th Golden Globes.jpg play

'This is Us' star Justin Hartley with his beautiful wife

(Daily Mail)

Jude Law at the 75th Golden Globes play

Veteran actor Jude Law looks handsome in a classic tux.

(Daily Mail)

Sterling K Browne at the 75th Golden Globes play

Sterling K Browne at the 75th Golden Globes accompanied by his stunning wife

(Daily Mail)

Milo Ventimiglia at the 75th Golden Globes play

Milo Ventimiglia at the 75th Golden Globes

(Daily Mail)

 

THE GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS 2018 WINNERS

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television:

Nicole Kidman -“Big Little Lies”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture:

Sam Rockwell, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy:

Rachel Brosnahan - “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”'

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama:

Elisabeth Moss - “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama:

Sterling K. Brown - “This is Us”

Best Television Series – Drama:
“The Handmaid’s Tale”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television:

Alexander Skarsgard - “Big Little Lies”

Best Original Song – Motion Picture

“This Is Me” -  The Greatest Showman

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy:

James Franco - The Disaster Artist

Best Animated Film:

“Coco”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television:

Laura Dern - “Big Little Lies”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture:

Allison Janney - “I, Tonya”

Best Television Series – Comedy:

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture:

Martin McDonagh - “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television:

Ewan McGregor - “Fargo”

Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language

“In the Fade”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy:

Aziz Ansari - “Master of None”

Best Director – Motion Picture:

Guillermo del Toro - “The Shape of Water”

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television:

“Big Little Lies”

Best Picture – Comedy or Musical:

“Lady Bird”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama:

Gary Oldman, “Darkest Hour”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy:

Saoirse Ronan - “Lady Bird"

Best Picture – Drama:

“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama:

Frances McDormand, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Best Original Score – Motion Picture:

“The Shape of Water”

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 Celebrity Style Wizkid vs Offset from Migosbullet
2 Celebrity Style Davido rocks a Gucci cardigan in 'Ada' videobullet
3 Aso-Ebi Style inspiration for the new yearbullet

Related Articles

2016 Golden Globes Awards Check out the dapper gentlemen at the glamorous event
Golden Globe 2016 Stars light up the red carpet
Golden Globes 2016 See celebrities' red carpet look at the 74th edition

Fashion

Best dressed females at Golden Globes 2018
Golden Globes 2018 Best Dressed Females
Yemi Alade for Glam Africa
Yemi Alade Singer stuns in new interview with Glam Africa
Shabiofficial luxe collection
Lookbook Shabiofficial releases 2018 collection 'Luxe'
Nigerian celebrities Gucci gang
Celebrity Style Naija celebs join Gucci Gang