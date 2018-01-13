Home > Lifestyle > Fashion >

Soundcity MVP Awards 2018 Best dressed guests at the legendary award show

These guests came to party in perfect style

Osas Ighodaro dress up for Soundcity MVP Awards 2018 play

Osas Ighodaro dress up for Soundcity MVP Awards 2018

(Nairaland)
Stars came out in full force for the 2018 Soundcity MVP Awards held last night at Eko Hotel. The red carpet was averitable feast for the eyes and we bring to you the very best dressed guests.

With stunning performances from artists including Tiwa Savage, Kiss Daniel, Davido and Seyi Shay, the awards was a success. Davido walked away with three gongs whilst Tiwa Savage, who came dressed in everything Gucci clinched the Best Female Award.

Bad Sport

Not everybody walked away happy however. Producer Kiddominant felt slighted by the Soundcity Awards team after missing out on Best Producer. The 'Che Che' and 'Fall' producer lost out to Young John and took to twitter for an impassioned rant about the situation.

 

Impressing on the Red Carpet

The first big awards show of the year had all eyes on it and our favourite celebrities did not dissappoint. From South African rapper Cassper Nyovest to celebrated music producer Maleek Berry, it was a vision of style.

2face, Casper Nyovest, RMD, Seyi Shay others grace red carpet play Seyi Shay attends SoundCity Music Awards Festival (Pulse)

Soundcity MVP Awards Festival play Casper Nyovest attends SoundCity Music Awards Festival (Pulse)

Soundcity MVP Awards Festival play Lynxx attends SoundCity Music Awards Festival (Pulse)

Soundcity MVP Awards Festival play Juliet Ibrahim attends SoundCity Music Awards Festival (Pulse)

Soundcity MVP Awards Festival play Osas Ighodaro attends SoundCity Music Awards Festival (Pulse)

Soundcity MVP Awards Festival play Moet Abebe attends SoundCity Music Awards Festival (Pulse)

Soundcity MVP Awards Festival play Bovi attends SoundCity Music Awards Festival (Pulse)

Soundcity MVP Awards Festival play DO2dTUN attends SoundCity Music Awards Festival (Pulse)

Soundcity MVP Awards Festival play Taje Prest attends SoundCity Music Awards Festival (Pulse)

Soundcity MVP Awards Festival play Sarz attends SoundCity Music Awards Festival (Pulse)

We loved the young and fresh looks on the red carpet and send a big congratulations to all the winners.

