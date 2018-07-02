news

Celebrity stylist and beauty mogul Veronica Odeka refers to herself as the 'style mom' and we can certainly see why with her quirky and functional style which is a celebration of Nigeria's best designers. Here's why the beauty mogul is the most stylish Mum on the block.

Veronica Odeka is a woman who knows her business . Having started out as a stylist with her company Vanestyle, styling great women like Mo Abudu, Veronica then began a beauty empire single-handedly , all whilst being a mother of 3. Veronica is quite the style icon and does so whilst juggling her family and her businesses. Her nail polish company 'Vane Polish' is a high quality, luxury, nail polish which comes in a variety of sumptuous colours.

Adopting the moniker 'style mom', Veronica is certainly a woman who knows how to pull off 'a look' . Whether she's rushing between client meetings, heading to her kid's school and making time for dinner with the girls, Veronica never misses a fashion step.

In Nigeria, being busy, one can be forgiven for sacrificing style for comfort but Veronica, ever the talented stylist, manages to successfully combine the two and despite being booked and busy, she's always perfectly turned out and puts her best foot forward.

As if that's not enough, Veronica has turned her hand to TV presenting and fronts a Saturday morning show on Arise TV featuring an array of inspiring girlbosses, much like herself, who discuss business, style and everything inbetween.

Take a look at why we cannot get enough of Veronica's effortless and classy sense of style!