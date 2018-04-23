Home > Lifestyle > Fashion >

BamBam looks sensational in monochrome at finale event

The ex-housemate showed off her style skills in a gorgeous dressed styled by celebrity stylist, Moses Ebite.

Bambam in a House of Jahdara dress styled by Moashy play

Bambam in a House of Jahdara dress styled by Moashy

(Instagram/ @moashystyling)
She was one of the most talked about housemates this year. From her romance with Teddy A to her great personality which charmed the nation, Bambam was a definite favourite. Last night, Bambam took on a new role as a fashionista at the BB Naija finale event. The ex-housemate looked sensational in monochrome.

Since leaving the house Bambam has been everywhere, doing various interviews and photo shoots and even scoring a magazine cover with The House of Maliq.

Bambam, however, stole the show at last night's BB Naija finale event in a monochrome mini-dress by House of Jahdara.

I stand tall. #Queenbam #bambam #BamFam

A post shared by Bamike (Bambam) Olawunmi (@bammybestowed) on

Designer and creative director of House of Jahdara, Adesola Adepoju, is an alumnus of the prestigious South Africa School of Fashion, and has a penchant for curating rich fabric accented with embellishments and precinct finishing – creating statements designs that make every client stand out in the crowd.

The House of Jahdara, a multi-faceted global womenswear collection which aims at providing ‘affordable luxury’; specializing in Ready-to- wear, Couture, Bespoke and Swimwear. So whether it is figure flattering, floaty and sheer, lacey, skin revealing, ornate and ostentatious pieces, the House of Jahdara Brand gives an aesthetic quality of graceful silhouettes- fitting every woman’s form.

Bambam was perfectly styled by Moses Ebite of Moashy Styling company. Moses is one of Nigeria's most sought-after stylists working with everyone from Anna Banner to Linda Ikeji.

He transformed Bambam from the girl next door into a vixen and we are here for it.

We love the new and improved Bambam!

