Author spotted at Dior Haute Couture show wearing Ladunni Lambo

A longtime friend of the House of Dior, Chimamanda showed up to support her friend, creative director Maria Grazia Churi, for her latest turn at Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week.

A post shared by Chimamanda Adichie (@chimamanda_adichie) on Jul 2, 2018 at 4:29pm PDT

Chimamanda looked radiant in a pink and white outfit by Ladunni Lambo. She paired a sleeveless white top with an interesting pair of pink trouser with gold embroidery. She further accessorised with a pair of gold pointed courts. She wore her glorious hair in a blown-out afro and complimented the look with natural makeup.

Ladunni Lambo, a ready-to-wear fashion brand founded by its eponymous creative director, Ladunni Lambo,is a brand 'recognised for its unique juxtaposition of modern silhouettes with traditional motifs, bringing together interests in exploring design through art, craft and storytelling.'

According to their website:

Ladunni Lambo uses cultural references from its hometown of Lagos, Nigeria, to tell the stories that represent women all over the world, and their various journeys through life.

The brand launched in 2016 with its debut collection, A Wife For Nana which was very well received by fashion critics and fans alike. Since then the brand has continued to gain a cult following; it has been worn by the renowned novelist Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie; presented at fashions weeks in Lagos and London; and featured on influential fashion website, Models.com

With unique and meaningful collections, each Ladunni Lambo piece represents heritage and a love for culture. The Ladunni Lambo woman appreciates the thought and detail that goes into each piece, as it is designed with the intention to make women look revered and timeless, but also to embody this and project it to society.

Special friendship

Chimamanda’s relationship with Christian Dior began when Dior’s and first female creative director launched a special limited edition 'We Should All Be Feminists' T-shirt, inspired by the Nigerian writer’s famous TED-Talk and subsequent book.

Maria Grazia Churi has explained that she did not quit discover feminism till she was in her forties and credits Chimamanda, amongst others, with helping her form her understanding of the pivotal movement.