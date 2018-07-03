Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Lifestyle > Fashion >

Author spotted at Dior Haute Couture show wearing Ladunni Lambo

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie Author spotted at Dior Haute Couture show wearing Ladunni Lambo

Always championing 'Buy Nigerian', Chimamanda showcased a Nigerian designer at one of the biggest events in the fashion calender.

  • Published:
Nigerian author Chimamanda Adichie spotted at the Dior Haute Couture show wearing Nigerian designer Ladunni Lambo play

Nigerian author Chimamanda Adichie spotted at the Dior Haute Couture show wearing Nigerian designer Ladunni Lambo

(Buro247)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Nigerian author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie attended the Christian Dior Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2018/2019 Show which held as part of Haute Couture Paris Fashion Week. The author was spotted at the show wearing Nigerian designer Ladunni Lambo.

A longtime friend of the House of Dior, Chimamanda showed up to support her friend, creative director Maria Grazia Churi, for her latest turn at Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week.

Outfit: Ladunni Lambo @ladunnilambo #MadeinNigeria

A post shared by Chimamanda Adichie (@chimamanda_adichie) on

 

Dior Haute Couture Show Paris Outfit: Ladunni Lambo @ladunnilambo @dior

A post shared by Chimamanda Adichie (@chimamanda_adichie) on

Chimamanda looked radiant in a pink and white outfit by Ladunni Lambo. She paired a sleeveless white top with an interesting pair of pink trouser with gold embroidery. She further accessorised with a pair of gold pointed courts. She wore her glorious hair in a blown-out afro and complimented the look with natural makeup.

Ladunni Lambo, a ready-to-wear fashion brand founded by its eponymous creative director, Ladunni Lambo,is a brand 'recognised for its unique juxtaposition of modern silhouettes with traditional motifs, bringing together interests in exploring design through art, craft and storytelling.'

According to their website:

Ladunni Lambo uses cultural references from its hometown of Lagos, Nigeria, to tell the stories that represent women all over the world, and their various journeys through life.

The brand launched in 2016 with its debut collection, A Wife For Nana which was very well received by fashion critics and fans alike. Since then the brand has continued to gain a cult following; it has been worn by the renowned novelist Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie; presented at fashions weeks in Lagos and London; and featured on influential fashion website, Models.com

With unique and meaningful collections, each Ladunni Lambo piece represents heritage and a love for culture. The Ladunni Lambo woman appreciates the thought and detail that goes into each piece, as it is designed with the intention to make women look revered and timeless, but also to embody this and project it to society.

Special friendship

Maria Grazia Chiuri and Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie are longtime friends play

Maria Grazia Chiuri and Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie are longtime friends

(Zimbio)
 

Chimamanda’s relationship with Christian Dior began when Dior’s and first female creative director launched a special limited edition 'We Should All Be Feminists' T-shirt, inspired by the Nigerian writer’s famous TED-Talk and subsequent book.

Maria Grazia Churi has explained that she did not quit discover feminism till she was in her forties and credits Chimamanda, amongst others, with helping her form her understanding of the pivotal movement.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ntianu Obiora

Ntianu Obiora is the Lifestyle Editor at Pulse. She is a writer, soon-to-be published author and social media addict.

Top 3

1 Trend Report Power up with these colourful suitsbullet
2 Kyrzayda Rodriguez This fashion blogger isn't letting stage 4 cancer...bullet
3 Veronica Odeka Beauty mogul is the most stylish Mum on the blockbullet

Related Articles

Chimamanda Adichie Author looks vibrant in a Re. Lagos creation
Chimamanda Ngozie Adichie Beautiful literary star talks fashion as the new democracy with Porter magazine
Chimamanda Adichie Literary star looks red hot in Maxivive
Chimamanda Adichie Author looks cute as a button in houndstooth Fia Factory dress
Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie Author wears Nigerian label IDMA-NOF for private Vogue tea party
Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie Author shines in Dior at Vanity Fair Oscars Party
Paris Fashion Week Take a look at the politically charged Dior FW18 fashion show
Chimamanda Adichie Nigerian author the first woman to be featured on the cover of PORT magazine

Fashion

Lisa Folawiyo
Lagos Fashion Week Style House Files launch 2018 pop-up in collaboration with NEPC
She Deluxe shows us how to be a 'Lady' with new collection
Lookbook She Deluxe shows us how to be a 'Lady' with new collection
Go 'Against All Odds' with Sanusi Lagos
Lookbook Go 'Against All Odds' with Sanusi Lagos
These MujiLagos Ivy waist-bags are the ultimate fashion girl accessory
These Muji Lagos Ivy waist-bags are the ultimate fashion girl accessory