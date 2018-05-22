Author looks vibrant in a Re. Lagos creation

news

Chimamanda Adichie continues her Wear Nigerian crusade this time, the literary luminary is spotted sitting pretty in a vibrant Re. Lagos creation.

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie is the Buy Nigerian queen . The award-winning author and ardent supporter of indigenous designers added another look to her fashionable Instagram and this time she looks characteristically colourful in Re. Lagos, a brand that has continued to reinvent itself and keep at the forefront of young, interesting design in Nigeria.

The author, who has become a style icon in her own right , is constantly supporting project 'Wear Nigerian' and her Instagram is dedicated to a plethora of stylish outfits by created by the fashion talents on our shores. The account, run by her nieces Chisom, Amaka and Kamsi keeps fans up to date on her outfits of the day.

Re Lagos, formerly known as Re Bahia is a young Nigerian label which was established in the summer of 2009 by creative director Orire Omatsola.

Their minimalist aesthetic, driven by simplicity and elegance makes Re one of the most dynamic and exciting labels in Nigeria today. Her aesthetic is transformed collection to collection as Oririe herself constantly evolves and is inspired by various sources. Her clothes, however, remain wearable while still enhancing the feminine silhouette.

Orire Omatsola describes the Re Bahia woman as 'simple, elegant, confident, special and fun' and if that doesn't describe Chimamanda down to a T, then what does?!