Home > Lifestyle > Fashion >

Author looks vibrant in a Re. Lagos creation

Chimamanda Adichie Author looks vibrant in a Re. Lagos creation

Chimamanda continued her rounds, this time at Amherst College, but made sure she wore Nigerian and looked great doing it.

  • Published:
Chimamanda at Amherst College wearing Re. Lagos play

Chimamanda at Amherst College wearing Re. Lagos
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Chimamanda Adichie continues her Wear Nigerian crusade this time, the literary luminary is spotted sitting pretty in a vibrant Re. Lagos creation.

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie is the Buy Nigerian queen. The award-winning author and ardent supporter of indigenous designers added another look to her fashionable Instagram and this time she looks characteristically colourful in Re. Lagos, a brand that has continued to reinvent itself and keep at the forefront of young, interesting design in Nigeria.

The author, who has become a style icon in her own right, is constantly supporting project 'Wear Nigerian' and her Instagram is dedicated to a plethora of stylish outfits by created by the fashion talents on our shores. The account, run by her nieces Chisom, Amaka and Kamsi keeps fans up to date on her outfits of the day.

 

Re Lagos, formerly known as Re Bahia is a young Nigerian label which was established in the summer of 2009 by creative director Orire Omatsola.

Their minimalist aesthetic, driven by simplicity and elegance makes Re one of the most dynamic and exciting labels in Nigeria today. Her aesthetic is transformed collection to collection as Oririe herself constantly evolves and is inspired by various sources. Her clothes, however, remain wearable while still enhancing the feminine silhouette.

Orire Omatsola describes the Re Bahia woman as 'simple, elegant, confident, special and fun' and if that doesn't describe Chimamanda down to a T, then what does?!

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ntianu Obiora

Ntianu Obiora is the Lifestyle Editor at Pulse. She is a writer, soon-to-be published author and social media addict | Instagram @ntianu | Snapchat @nti

Top 3

1 Royal Wedding The 10 most stylish guests at the most exciting event of...bullet
2 Aso-ebi Ladies Here are the women who stunned in trad this weekendbullet
3 Billboard Music Awards 2018 The 9 best dressed celebrities at the...bullet

Related Articles

Chimamanda Ngozie Adichie Beautiful literary star talks fashion as the new democracy with Porter magazine
Chimamanda Adichie Literary star looks red hot in Maxivive
Chimamanda Adichie Author looks cute as a button in houndstooth Fia Factory dress
Chimamanda Adichie Nigerian author the first woman to be featured on the cover of PORT magazine
Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie Author shines in Dior at Vanity Fair Oscars Party
Chimamanda Ngozi Adiche Author wears Nigerian label 'Ituen Basi' to meet France's First Lady
Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie Author wears Nigerian label IDMA-NOF for private Vogue tea party

Fashion

Between Powede Awujo and Leyi Ush, who wore this Fia Factory skirt better?
Style Battle Who wore it better between Powede Awujo and Leyi Ush?
Meghan Markle wearing her Stella McCartney dress
Meghan Markle Why the Duchess of Sussex chose Stella McCartney for her second dress
Meghan Markle arrives arm in arm with Prince Charles who is to give her away
Royal Wedding Meghan Markle arrives in a stunning Givenchy dress
Fashion 5 edgy ways to style one denim shirt (Photos)