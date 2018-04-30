news

It would be understandable for Runtown to lay low whilst his recent record label troubles blow over but the defiant singer is determined to shine. The artists is a beacon of light for the culture as he sits down with Hunger magazine to discuss his future projects and how fashion influences his work.

Runtown also known as Douglas Jack Agu is a Nigerian singer, songwriter and producer who made history by becoming the first Nigerian artist to top the charts in 20 countries.

His effortless style and unique music has catapulted him to success and as they say, new levels, new devils. However, the young artists isn't letting his legal woes get on top of him as he continues to break records.

In this exclusive interview with Hunger Magazine , Runtown talks being blessed, life in America and the importance of remembering where you come from.

The accompanying photo shoot features pieces from Woodhouse, Head of State and Alexander McQueen further cementing Runtown's style icon status.

Check it out!

Read excerpts of the interview below:

Lagos is the capital of pop culture right now. From afrobeats artists owning the charts, to Naomi Campbell flying in for Arise Fashion Week, the sound and style credentials of this vibrant city can no longer be ignored.

The first Nigerian artist to top the charts in 20 countries, Runtown first came to our attention via ‘Gallardo’ – his 2014 collaboration with Davido. His extraordinary drive has seen him work with the likes of DJ Khaled, Wizkid and Major Lazer over the past few years. Defying easy categorisation, the Lagos-born musician created a sound that’s truly global– blending afrobeats, soca and hip-hop influences.

Equally at home on stage at Barbados’ Cropover Festival as he is collaborating with US hip-hop artists, Runtown is part of a new generation of artists breaking down borders in music and culture. He also has one foot in the fashion world – having started his own brand and studied fashion management in NYC.

We caught up with him to talk dreaming big, living in America and the importance of remembering where you came from.

On how fashion influences him as an artist

It’s a really key element as I believe visuals are quite as important as sound. And I also just like to look fly. Favorite designers right now are Raf Simons, I.N Official, Balenciaga and Rick Owens.

On staying true to his roots

I never forget where I came from. And I always recognise the Universe blessed me to bless the world around me. Good music is good energy and vibrations. It will inspire the youth to either stay positive or create their version of good energy.

On what he's got in the pipeline

A really dope documentary, a world tour, a few new fashion projects, l aunching WANA (We Are New Africa) and a bunch of epic new music for the beautiful people of the world.

Credits



Photographer: Noa Grayevsky

Styling: Christopher Pearson

Additional styling: Ifeanyi Nwune

Production: Carolin Ramsauer

Retouching: Amanda Unger