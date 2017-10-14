Aquafina Elite Model Look Nigeria 2017 :  Tobi Momoh and Stephen Aladenika emerge winners Of competition

The 2017 Aquafina Elite Model Look Nigeria saw the beginning of two new pure stories at a star-studded grand finale on Sunday.

Aquafina Elite Model Look Nigeria offers an opportunity for Nigerian models to compete on the runway of the most prestigious international modelling contest which has produced top models like Mayowa Nicholas, Victor Ndigwe and Davidson Obennebo, 2016 Aquafina Elite Model Look Nigeria winner, also Davidson was the first African to win the Elite Model Look World Competition in 33 years.

The 2017 event attracted over 1000 aspiring models and fashion enthusiasts from all corners of the country. After a rigorous audition process and intensive boot camp, 2 winners emerged from the 24 models who made it to the finale. The winners are named Stephen & Tobi.

The 2017 winners, Stephen Aladenika and Oluwatobiloba Momoh walked away with a cash prize of One Million naira each and the chance to represent Nigeria at the Elite Model Look International World finals where they stand a chance to win $150,000 alongside a modelling contract with Elite Model Management Worldwide and a two-year modelling contract with Beth Model Management Africa.

Just like Mayowa Nicholas, Victor Ndigwe, Omoh Momoh, Davidson Obennebo and many others, their pure stories have just begun.

We wish them all the best as they go on to walk the runway at the Elite Model Look World competition.

Aquafina premium drinking water from the makers of Pepsi in partnership with Elite Model Look Nigeria has consistently discovered the hottest stars in the modelling industry and had helped launch the careers of young models at the most prestigious modelling agency in the world