Apparels By Pearl :  Emerging brand infuses print in the chicest way with new collection

Apparels By Pearl mixes prints on chic designs with new collection tagged; Afrik Belle.

The collection inspired by 'Dashiki' a popular African menswear style rings in different styles done pretty lifting print styles from the popular fabric to use as embellishment on the pieces from the collection.

Baby doll dresses, bardot dipped hem dresses, maxi dresses embellished with prints and print minis with sheer overlay.

Fishtail dresses with sultry back details and more edgy print infused modern styles were also featured in the collection.

The emerging womenswear brand debuted the new collection at the Nigerian Student Fashion & Design Week 2017 (#NSFDW5) and won the designer 'The Most Promising Designer Of The Year'.

"The collection speaks volume about the glamour characterized by a woman who always wants to stand out and be the belle of every event" a rep for the brand shares about the collection.

Credits:

Photography: @stylesquadng for @studio24nigeria

Models: @mz_ivone @_vette_c

Makeup: @opemakeupartistry

Hair Styling: @hairbysalvador

Creative Director: @apparelsbypearl

Location: Studio 24 Ikeja

See the full lookbook in the gallery below.