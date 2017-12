news

At every point in a man's life, he has to don a suit whether it be for work or a special occasion. Men usually stick to the uniform blue, black or grey suit and whilst there's nothing wrong with that, for those who want to up the style levels, we have put together a list of alternative and stylish suits.

The suit has made the man for generations, and has remained a male fashion staple. If you take the time and effort to look your best and you’ll start on good footing.

The suit is the one item of clothing that makes a man instantly distinguishable and the more different, the easier it is to stand out. Whether it's a whole suit or just a jacket, take a look at how to you can elevate your style.